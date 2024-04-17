Injuries take early toll in CHFL

Learmonth midfielder James Laidlaw cannot take a trick.
After missing a sizable part of last season with a quad injury, the valuable Lakie strained a calf in their opening round win over Carngham-Linton on Saturday.
In his fourth season with Learmonth, Laidlaw missed most of the first half of 2023.
His setback follows the loss of ruckman James Crilly on the eve of the season.
He dislocated a shoulder in the last training session before round one - forcing coach Jake Dunne much earlier in the campaign than he had planned after being uncertain about his playing future in the pre-season.
Hepburn will have a close watch on star ruckman Sean Tighe, who was inconvenienced by a calf issue late in the Burras' loss to Bungaree.
Rokewood-Corindhap's win over Springbank was also soured a little by injuries to defender Zac Priddle (hamstring) and returning on-baller Sam Carr (ankle).
Injuries arising from round one include:
BEAUFORT
Noah Leckie - fractured cheek bone, fractured eye socket
Tom Murphy - split head, concussion
BUNINYONG
Tyler Mookhoek - concussion
CARNGHAM-LINTON
Charles Patterson- hamstring
Michael Richardson - groin
CRESWICK
Liam Blake - shoulder (AC joint)
Ben Dolan - finger
Aaron Sedgwick - teeth
GORDON
Mark Gunnell - leg
Adam Toohey - shoulder
HEPBURN
Sean Tighe - calf
LEARMONTH
James Laidlaw - calf
James Crilly - shoulder
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Sam Carr - ankle
Zac Priddle - hamstring
WAUBRA
Lachie Jolly - dislocated shoulder
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.