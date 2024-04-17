BDSA planning for more fixtures under lights

Ballarat and District Soccer Association is planning to have more games under lights in a new-look fixture this season.
BDSA president Herman Bogers said more marquee games for Friday nights were on the agenda as well as the introduction of Saturday night fixtures.
He said there was a growing demand from clubs for night games as they looked for opportunities to increase their profiles.
Bogers said the season fixture would be flexible and open to change to meet requests as the year rolled on.
The BDSA senior season will open with a night tripleheader between Sebastopol Vikings and Ballarat SC at St George's Reserve in Sebastopol on Friday, April 19.
Division two and division one women will play on adjoining pitches at 6.15pm and division one at 8.15pm.
In another round one marquee fixture, Victoria Park and Daylesford-Hepburn United division one and two teams will play a doubleheader on the showcase pitch at Morshead Park on Sunday, April 21, at 1pm and 3pm.
Bogers said Saturday night matches would also be introduced.
He said the plan was to play some division one matches after Ballarat City FC state league one Saturday home games.
The first of these will be in round two, with Ballarat SC at home to Forest Rangers at Trekardo Park on Saturday, April 27,at 7pm.
Bogers said all the variations were all part of trying to be as innovative as possible.
He said the biggest growth areas for the BDSA this year was at junior level, particularly in the under-12s and younger mini roos.
The junior season starts on Sunday, April 28.
Bogers said he had no doubt the increase in interest at junior level was a direct result of the success of Australia's senior women's team, the Matildas.
Friday, April 19
Vikings v Ballarat SC
Sunday, April 21
Victoria Park v Daylesford-Hepburn
North United v Maryborough
Forest Rangers v Bacchus Marsh
Friday, April 19
Vikings v Ballarat SC
Sunday, April 21
North United v Creswick
Forest Rangers v Ballarat SC White
Victoria Park bye
Friday, April 19
Vikings v Ballarat SC
Sunday, April 21
Victoria Park v Daylesford-Hepburn
Forest Rangers v Creswick
North United v Bacchus Marsh
Sunday, April 28
Ballarat SC v Forest Rangers
Creswick v North United
Buninyong v Vikings
Victoria Park bye
Sunday, April 28
Ballarat SC Red v Ballarat SC White
Bacchus Marsh Blue v Vikings Blue
Bacchus Marsh Yellow v Vikings
Maryborough to Ballarat SC Black
Daylesford-Hepburn v North United
Sunday, April 28
Bacchus Marsh Blue v Victoria Park Red
Creswick v Ballarat City FC
Buninyong Red v North United White
Ballarat SC White v Forest Rangers Green
Vikings Gold v Forest Rangers Girls
Sunday, April 28
Bacchus Marsh Yellow v Victoria Park Blue
Buninyong Black v Daylesford-Hepburn
Vikings v Victoria Park White
Ballarat SC Black v North United Blue
Ballarat SC Red v Forest Rangers White
Sunday, April 28
Creswick v Vikings
Ballarat SC Red v Forest Rangers
Daylesford-Hepburn v Ballarat City FC
Victoria Park bye
