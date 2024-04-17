The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Preview

BDSA planning for more fixtures under lights

DB
By David Brehaut
April 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BDSA planning for more fixtures under lights
BDSA planning for more fixtures under lights

Ballarat and District Soccer Association is planning to have more games under lights in a new-look fixture this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.