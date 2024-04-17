Cleary Medallist makes shock move from Naps-Sebas to Darley

Reigning EJ Cleary Medallist Sajith Dissanayaka is leaving Napoleons-Sebastopol to play with Ballarat Cricket Association rival Darley next season.
The move comes less than a month after Dissanayaka won the BCA best and fairest award.
Napoleons-Sebastopol announced the departure on Facebook, saying Dissanayaka had informed the club of his intention to sign with Darley.
"While we are sad to lose a player of this calibre on field, the club's priority has always been our love, care and support for Saji, Kalani and Anuja.
"To this end, we completely understand and accept the very difficult decision Saji has made."
The irony of the move is that Dissanayaka produced a record-breaking bowling display to guide Naps-Sebas to victory over Darley late last summer.
He took 9-69 off 28.4 overs to get Naps-Sebas over the line by five runs in round 13 at Darley.
That performance came the day after he made a sensational century for the BCA at Melbourne Country Week.
Speaking after winning the Cleary Medal, Dissanayaka said the BCA was terrific to play in.
He said his heart and his home would always be at Naps-Sebas.
"Naps is the best club I've played for, I love being involved," the 34-year-old from Sri Lanka said.
Darley cricket director Ben Longhurst said the club was delighted to have secured the services of a player of the quality Dissanayaka.
He said Dissanayaka having a close association with a number of Darley players had been a factor in landing his services.
The Dissanayaka announcement comes just weeks after Darley's re-signing of Dilan Chandima for a fourth season.
Darley is still to announce the appointment of a new coach for next season, having advertised the position last month.
The Lions missed finals last season, finishing sixth with six wins.
MEANWHILE, Bacchus Marsh has appointed former Melbourne Premier Cricket player Sam Crea as playing coach for next season.
He joins the Bulls for their second season in the BCA with a wealth of experience, including periods with Melbourne Premier clubs St Kilda, Essendon and Footscray-Edgewater.
The left-arm seamer and hard-hitting middle-order batsman has also had time with Grand United, Werribee Centrals and St Andrew's Footscray in the Victorian Turf Cricket Association.
The Bacchus Marsh-based Crea has coaching experience with the Central Highlands under-16 team in the Youth Premier League and Grand United, where he makes the move from.
