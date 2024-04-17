Man allegedly told partner he 'would finish her off' during violent attacks

A man who allegedly told his partner he "would give her something to cry about" before hitting her several times in the face has been accused of a violent string of attacks.
The accused, who has not been named to protect the identity of his partner, had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with the alleged victim for about a year.
After the pair separated in January 2024, the man was issued with an intervention order, which restricted him from seeing or contacting his ex-partner in any way.
Despite this, the man was allegedly still spending everyday at the complainant's Sebastopol home in the weeks afterwards.
Police allege on March 8, 2024, when the woman became upset the accused punched her in the leg before holding her arms down and pinning her to the bed.
He then allegedly told her he "would give her something to cry about", before slapping her across the face multiple times.
After this assault, the woman allegedly had bruises to her arms and leg.
A few days later, the woman's father came to her home and told the accused he had to leave the house.
The man allegedly returned to the property shortly after and asked "why are you doing this to me?".
When the woman replied she "didn't deserve" the abusive treatment, the man allegedly told her if she sought help again he would "come back and finish her off".
During the same period, the man allegedly held his ex-partner down by her throat until she couldn't breathe for a couple of seconds.
The man was arrested on March 31 at the complainant's home, after yelling and screaming was heard.
In an interview, the accused said he and the woman were together again and were "doing well".
He denied all allegations of assault and said he had never told the complainant he would "finish her off".
There are allegations of strikes, pushing, choking and strangulation behaviour, and there's a lot more information the court should have - this is very serious.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
After being granted bail, the man was arrested again on April 16, after another violent outburst where he allegedly kicked the complainant's door in.
This incident was allegedly witnessed by a neighbour, who called police about a man screaming and banging on the complainant's door and threatening to bash her.
During a hearing at Ballarat Magistrates' Court, the man's lawyer said their client denied a number of the allegations against him.
They asked for the man to be given a sentence indication, but this was magistrate Mark Stramann rejected the request.
Mr Stratmann described the alleged offences as "sustained family violence", and said the complainant should be given an opportunity to share her experiences before any decision was made.
"There are allegations of strikes, pushing, choking and strangulation behaviour, and there's a lot more information the court should have, this is very serious," he said.
The man, who was remanded to custody, had his bail revoked and will next appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 6.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
