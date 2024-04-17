Three arrested after police cars rammed at Ballarat car wash

Three people have been arrested and three police officers have suffered minor injuries after two police cars were allegedly rammed at a car wash in Mount Clear.
Police saw a silver Ford Falcon drive into a car wash on Geelong Road about 8.50pm on Wednesday, April 17, with further checks revealing the car was allegedly stolen from Torquay in September, 2023.
Officers also discovered the car allegedly had false number plates displayed.
"Two police vehicles parked in front and behind the Ford with their lights and sirens activated, when the driver of the Ford allegedly began ramming both stationary police vehicles," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Two offenders were arrested at the scene and the driver fled on foot but was arrested nearby."
Officers allegedly found a homemade shotgun inside the driver's side door and a fold out knife on the driver.
"Three police members received minor injuries as a result of the collision," the police spokesperson said.
"The driver, a 20-year-old Wendouree man, was transported to hospital with minor injuries and is currently under police guard.
"A 43-year-old Eureka man and a 35-year-old Eureka woman are currently assisting police with enquiries."
Detectives from the Western Region Crime Squad were involved in the arrests.
