CHFL preview: Daylesford, Hepburn rivalry ready to fire up

Go back almost two decades and there was no bigger rivalry in the Central Highlands Football League than Hepburn and Daylesford.
Each was at the peak of their powers and for the first time they were going head-to-head on the field.
There had long been a rivalry.
That goes hand-in-hand when two communities are so close - just a matter of minutes up the road from one another.
However, in a football sense the rivalry had been from afar.
They were playing in different competitions - Daylesford in the Ballarat Football League and Hepburn in the CHFL.
Who really had bragging rights?
Daylesford's only BFL flag had come in 1961, while Hepburn had up to the 2000s had a dominant period in the 1980s with premierships in 1985, 1986 and 1989.
It all changed in 2006 when Daylesford moved to the CHFL and finally the neighbours had the opportunity to face off against each other.
Hepburn had just secured back-to-back premierships and Daylesford was determined to make the move a success - dropping back from a major league.
James Evans was playing with Daylesford and he recalls just how intense it was in the thick of battle.
"It was massive news with Daylesford moving to the CHFL.
"There'd always been plenty of feeling between the teams as to who was the best despite being in different competitions.
"Suddenly there was a chance to prove a point," he said.
"There was a fair bit of heat and tension in the games in the first few years," said Evans, who was in his early 20s at the time.
"There's no doubt it led to some pretty ordinary behaviour from both teams.
"You'd have to say it was over the top. Lots of small town tension - that's a good way to put it," Evans said.
It certainly brought out the best in the Bulldogs and Burras.
They were dominant.
Daylesford won flags in 2007 and 2009, and Hepburn in 2008 and 2010.
In the second this premierships for the Burras, they defeated Daylesford in a lop-sided grand final by 68 points
It did not stop there. Daylesford secured its third CHFL premiership in 2012 and Hepburn again took the honours in 2013.
There were regular clashes in finals over this time.
Daylesford defeated Hepburn in qualifying finals in 2011 and 2012.
The on-field rivalry began to fluctuate from that point on and gradually Daylesford's fortunes began to wane and the gap between them widened performance-wise - taking some of that heat of years gone by out of the contest.
Evans says a change of playing personnel has also impacted as players have joined each of the clubs without the background of growing up in the communities as it was in years gone by.
He said there was no question that no matter how much someone was told about the history between the club, it was not the same not growing up with it.
However, is the rivalry about to hot up again?
There is a lot of noise around the prospects of Daylesford this season.
And it is not just from within the walls of the club.
Although the Bulldogs only won two games last season, they recruited some outside experience as what they hoped would be a starting point to get back in business.
Daylesford has gone even harder this year and the early signs are promising.These are not just confined to the size of its win over Beaufort in the opening round.
It has to be more than that, knowing that Beaufort is a young outfit which is very much in the development stage.
It is about the vibe within the new-look playing group and the way they are playing.
Coach Hamish Jarrad wanted to improve the football IQ at the Bulldogs and they have certainly delivered on that.
Now can they deliver where it means most - against Hepburn in a round two clash at Hepburn on Saturday?
If Daylesford is going to make some big strides forward, this is the chance to show it.
Hepburn has handed out some big defeats to Daylesford in the past few seasons - 103 points in 2023 and 53 points in 2022.
The Bulldogs have not beaten Hepburn since 2017 - the last time the Burras won a flag.
The expectations are certainly there for a much closer contest.
Evans will be once again in the fray at the age of 39, along with fellow veterans Trent Nesbitt and Michael Cummings, who were also there for Daylesford in those halcyon days of the early 2010s.
He's excited about the prospect. "It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out.
"There are always a few more nerves in these games and they're there again.
"I'm expecting some of that heat from years gone by to return."
Evans said there was always plenty of narrative around a Daylesford-Hepburn derby.
Adding to that is the heavy loss Hepburn suffered against Bungaree in round one - a margin which came completely out of the blue given the Burras are again expected to be a leading premiership contender.
It is a result though that should make Hepburn all the harder to beat.
Reflecting on Daylesford's glory days in the CHFL, Evans said the make-up of the team had a similar feel to that period.
"We're an older team, but that's what we were back in those days.
"We had quite a few in their late 30s - older, match-hardened players.
"There was a real want for success and there's that same feeling again.
"There's a real desire and intensity to get out there and rip into it."
He is feeling that this will not only put Daylesford in good stead for this immediate challenge, but for the season ahead.
HEPBURN and Daylesford will as always play for the Bill Malone Cup - a trophy first played for in 2010.
Malone was a champion player for Hepburn and Daylesford in the 1950s and 1960s. He coached the Burras and was a member of Daylesford's 1961 BFL premiership team.
Evans said outside a premiership cup, the Bill Malone was the piece of silverware Daylesford and Hepburn valued most. "It means so much to both clubs."
