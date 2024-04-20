Check out the best BFNL, CHFL/CHNL round 2 photos

It's been another huge weekend for footy around the Ballarat region this weekend and The Courier has been there to capture all of the action from the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League.
Our photographers Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford have been capturing all of the round 2 action around the region.
On this weekend's agenda:
-CHFL / CHNL: Ballan v Bungaree at Ballan Recreation Reserve
-BFNL: Sebastopol v Melton at Marty Busch Reserve
-BFNL: North Ballarat v Darley at Mars Stadium
The Courier also live streamed the Gordon v Dunnstown match at Gordon Recreation Reserve. You can re-watch that match here.
