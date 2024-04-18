CHFL 2024 R2 previews: injuries make early impacts, more new faces

At Dunnstown, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 7, 2023 - Tigers 15.9 (99) d Towners 8.5 (53)
Dunnstown: 14th (0 wins, 1 loss)
Springbank: 12th (0 wins, 1 loss)
SELECTION: Towners
Each is coming off opening round losses, knowing the last thing they need is a 0-2 record.
It's a tough start for the Towners against the two grand finalists, but they were not that far away against Gordon.
Dunnstown need to tighten up its movement forward, where there is the firepower in Brad Whittaker and Tom Wardell. They need to be given space and better service.
With a few changes, it was no surprise to see the Tigers a little off the pace they have set for the past two years - although poor finishing in front of goal did not help its cause.
It will have still been wake-up call and this game will help determine where they stand.
CHANGES INCLUDE
DUNNSTOWN
SPRINGBANK
PLAYERS TO WATCH
DUNNSTOWN
SPRINGBANK
At Rokewood, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 2, 2023 - Saints 9.10 (64) d Grasshoppers 7.17 (59)
Rokewood-Corindhap: 5th (1 win, 0 losses)
Carngham-Linton: 11th (0 wins, 1 loss)
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
Rokewood-Corindhap is keen to make it two wins on end with a victory over a second 2023 finalist, while Carngham-Linton needs to rebound from a first-up loss.
The Grasshoppers ended up a long way off the pace last year, one reason being a near miss at the hands of Carngham-Linton in the corresponding round.
A win here for Shaune Moloney's charges would give them wins over two team they lost to last season.
The Saints are trying to avoid the opposite scenario - teams which they narrowly beat in 2023.
Newcomers James Quayle and Dan Hobbs (both Ballarat Swans) are sidelined for the Saints with hamstring strains.
Hobbs last played with the Swans in 2018 before a pre-COVID season in Queensland, while Quayle has last year away from the game.
CHANGES INCLUDE
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
CARNGHAM-LINTON
PLAYERS TO WATCH
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
CARNGHAM-LINTON
At Learmonth, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 12, 2023 - Lakies 11.7 (73) d Wickers 5.7 (37)
Learmonth: 6th (1 win, 0 losses)
Creswick: 10th (0 wins, 1 loss)
SELECTION: Lakies
Learmonth has had just the start it wanted.
Lakies were on the end of some close losses last season, but left nothing to doubt against Carngham-Linton by charging away early.
Having eight goalklickers was a real bonus for Lakies. Just what they needed.
Learmonth welcome a couple of young first-gamers this round, while its heartbreak for Mitch Welsh.
He returned this year, but injured an ACL in the opening round and will miss the rest of the season.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers came out of their narrow loss to Ballan frustrated.
He'll want to see better execution and better use of the football - something they will need against stronger opposition.
CHANGES INCLUDE
LEARMONTH
CRESWICK
PLAYERS TO WATCH
LEARMONTH
CRESWICK
At Ballan, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 7, 2023 - Demons 18.18 (126) d Blues 2.6 (18)
Ballan: 7th (1 win, 0 losses)
Bungaree: 1st (1 win, 0 losses)
SELECTION: Demons
A big day for Ballan.
The Blues play their first home game at Ballan Recreation Reserve in more than two seasons after long delays in the construction of new clubrooms and community hub.
As frustrating as it was, it was worth the wait seeing what the club now has access to.
Even though it will be up and about after a first round success under new coach Harley Bongart, Ballan could not have a tougher assignment though.
Bungaree is in for a massive season and even with a bolstered line-up Ballan is going to struggle to finish anywhere near the Demons.
Marquee recruit James Lukich is still at least a week away while he recovers from a hamstring strain.
Experienced Dylan Clarke, who has experience with Melton South and Melton Centrals. plays his first game for Ballan.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BALLAN
BUNGAREE
PLAYER TO WATCH
BALLAN
BUNGAREE
At Hepburn, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 2, 2023 - Burras 20.11 (103) d Bulldogs 4.4 (28)
Hepburn: 16th (0 wins, 1 loss)
Daylesford: 2nd (1 win, 0 losses)
SELECTION: Burras
What a game in prospect.
These arch-rivals have had some memorable battles over the year, but not for sometime.
Can Daylesford live up to the raps on it after landing a big haul of quality recruits and for the first time since pre-COVID-19 be a winning chance?
The Bulldogs don't have to win to show improvement, but they need to be right in it.
As they say, the proof will be in the pudding.
Hepburn will be fired up.
The Burras will have had a bomb put under them after a disappointing loss to Bungaree
There's no panic, but Hepburn must respond and they should.
CHANGES INCLUDE
HEPBURN
DAYLESFORD
PLAYER TO WATCH
HEPBURN
DAYLESFORD
At Beaufort, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 12, 2023 - Bombers 16.13 (109) d Crows 2.1 (13)
Beaufort: 15th (0 win, 1 loss)
Buninyong: 8th (o wins, 1 draw, 0 losses)
SELECTION: Bombers
A tough start for each, with players suffering head injuries and facing lengthy time on sidelines.
It was the last thing a battling Beaufort needed as it suffered a heavy loss to Daylesford.
This will be no easier for the Crows.
Buninyong had a false start with its match abandoned in the first half.
The Bombers had a steady start in that game and should be a winning start.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BEAUFORT
BUNINYONG
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BEAUFORT
BUNINYONG
At Newlyn, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 2, 2023 - Cats 13.12 (90) d Roos 6.9 (45)
Newlyn: 9th (0 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss)
Waubra: 13th (0 wins, 1 loss)
SELECTION: Cats
Newlyn re-starts its season after being part of a game called off mid-stream in the opening round.
The early signs were good for new coach Jarrett Giampaolo, but the Cats are keen to get into full swing.
Expectations will be high and they should win comfortably.
Waubra made a promising start with a seven-goal opening quarter against Clunes.
Even though it could not hold on it can take a lot out of that.
Unfortunately, the Roos have had to make bulk changes and this is the last thing they need.
CHANGES INCLUDE
NEWLYN
WAUBRA
PLAYERS TO WATCH
NEWLYN
WAUBRA
At Clunes, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 12, 2023 - Emus 10.5 (65) d Magpies 8.12 (60)
Clunes: 4th (1 win, 0 losses)
Skipton: 17th (0 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Emus
Clunes are going for back-to-back wins for a perfect start to the season, while Skipton is launching its season after an opening round bye.
The Emus are striving to take the next step and be a top four team and have put a big focus on boosting goalkicking power. to complement the likes of Rhys Monument and Andrew Pitson, who is going around again after playing only a sprinkling of games last year.
Clunes escaped against Waubra.
It will need to be better here and if the Magpies are going to move up the ladder this is a game it needs to salute in.
CHANGES INCLUDE
CLUNES
SKIPTON
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CLUNES
SKIPTON
