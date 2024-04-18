Middle East conflict delays Asfoora's departure

BALLARAT sprinting star Asfoora's trip to Europe has been delayed due to the the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Asfoora was due to fly out this week for a tilt at the King Charles at Ascot in June, but is now hoped to fly out next Wednesday.
Recent attacks in the Middle East have forced a number of airlines to change routes on flights from Australia to Europe.
Asfoora was due to fly over Iran on the leg from Singapore to Sharjah, but Singapore Airlines are now working through changes of route in order to safely avoid the region in case of strikes resulting from the conflict with Israel.
The Ballarat-mare is one of those true rags to riches tales. She was passed in at the sales for a $30,000 price tag "because nobody wanted her". She is owned by the Noor Elaine Farm Pty Ltd. That $30,000 figure has paid back many times over, having won in-excess of $1.2 million in just 15 starts, which have included eight wins.
Asfoora's first target in the UK is not until Haydock at the end of May so the delay should not have any great impact on her preparations.
Having returned from the United Kingdom last week, Dwyer said there were a number of options around for his sprint star.
"There are four definite races at this stage," Dwyer told racing.com. "She begins in the Temple Stakes, a 1000-metre Group 2 at Haydock Park - a nice flat track.
"Then it's three weeks to Royal Ascot where she'll run in the now called King Charles, then it's six weeks to the King George at Goodwood - it's a downhill 1000-metre track, from Goodwood we're going to the Nunthorpe Stakes which is at York, it's a Group 1 and probably the best race for her over there.
"Then after that we have a choice, if we want another run there's a 1000-metre Group 1 race at Curragh, or there's a Group 1 1000-metre (race) at Longchamp, which is in early October.
"We've got the four definite races in England, then the one maybe race at the Curragh or Longchamp, then it's another month to Del Mar, she might be looking for a rest then but if she was going well, it's very easy going across to America from Europe."
Should she compete at Ascot, Asfoora will become the first Ballarat-trained horse to race at the famous venue which has been famously conquered by Australian champions Black Caviar and Nature Strip in the last 15 years..
Last year the Ciaron Maher-trained Cooplangatta raced on the opening day, however that was not one of Maher's Ballarat-based gallopers.
