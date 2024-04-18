The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Middle East conflict delays Asfoora's departure

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 18 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is hoped that Asfoora and Henry Dwyer will be able to fly to Europe next week. Picture by Kate Healy
It is hoped that Asfoora and Henry Dwyer will be able to fly to Europe next week. Picture by Kate Healy

BALLARAT sprinting star Asfoora's trip to Europe has been delayed due to the the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.