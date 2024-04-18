BFNL PREVIEW | Blockbusters abound and it's only round two

Is there a lot you can take out of a round two clash when there's every possibility the next time you face an opponent, the circumstances will be completely different?
That is the question facing a number of coaches in the Ballarat Football Netball League leading into what looms as a blockbuster round two.
Of the five games this weekend, four could genuinely lay claim to being match-of-the-round at any time of the season.
We have a grand final replay, we have a clash between two of the big winners from the opening round and we have two clashes which are genuinely 50-50 contests. No matter what happens, it's likely a lot of these sides will be seeing each other again where there is more than just four points on the line later in the season.
One of those 50-50 contests pits Lake Wendouree and Bacchus Marsh up against one another, both searching for their first win.
The Lakers simply didn't deserve to lose by 80 points to Sebastopol last weekend given how competitive they were, while Bacchus Marsh ultimately fell short in a tough encounter with Ballarat.
Lake Wendouree coach Rohan Brown said he would be forced to make a couple of changes to the team this week.
"Jaydo (Wright) will miss with an ankle, we're pretty sure there's no structural damage, but he'd be touch-and-go for Anzac Day and Ben Hayes will miss two to three with a calf, it gives plenty of chances for some of the younger guys to show what they can do.
"We'll probably look at Linc Koliba and Harley Hicks from the Rebels, a couple of young kids, Linc will play midfield and Harley will push forward.
"We'll also look at Shaun Finlayson to give us some height, while Phoenix James was also very good in the reserves, they loom as the most likely four."
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield said he had learned last week about how critical lapses could be.
"I think we showed we were well-and-truly good enough in large patches of the day against a high-quality outfit, but we need to tighten up a few little aspects. For us it's all about turnover and I thought we got scored way to much against on turnover.
Armfield said it was likely that the Cobras would make one forced change with Ethan Davis out with a bruised heel for this week. "One forced change, we'll look at a couple of blokes coming back from injury who will put their name up, we've got to decide if perhaps we'll go a bit taller and go for more an aerial assault, we've got a few things to talk about at selection."
The grand final reply will highlight a big Saturday night with North Ballarat to host Darley at Mars Stadium from 6.15pm.
The Roosters, who had the opening round bye will debut a number of new players this weekend including Max Waite (midfield, forward) from Geelong Falcons, Noah Cockerell from Cairns (key defender), Daikan Morris (forward, midfield) has played some Central Highlands and Liam Deering from Traralgon (key position).
"We are missing some big blokes this week, Cam McCallum will be out for a couple of weeks with some knee soreness, Stewart Crameri has had a hamstring operation, so will be about two months before he's back and Ryan Hobbs has a soft-tissue injury will miss one or two," coach Brendan McCartney said.
McCartney said while no doubt there would be some players who saw this match as a revenge, he personally did not believe it to be the case.
"At the end of the day we played a game of footy last year that went for two-and-a-half hours and at the end there was one point the difference, the ledger tipped their way and didn't go ours," he said.
"Would we feel any different if it was Redan, or East Point, or Melton, the draw is what it is. We worry about being fit, organised, connected. The biggest growth for us is to stay connected, work for one another, stay united and keep doing their job.
'We've had some games against Darley that have been ferocious. We know they'll bring that, we have to be ready to do the same.
Another big blockbuster sees two of the big winners from round one, Sebastopol host Melton.
Melton coach Troy Scoble said he was excited to see his team tested early in the season.
"I was so excited to have this fixture early in the year," he said. "To get a team like Sebas so early, and away, it's a really good audit for how you're going.
"Our focus this week will be more on our game and learning a bit about them. We expect that the percentage of our game versus their game will shift and it will be more about what we want to put in place to cope with them.
"I think round two is a chance to play against a side you expect will be playing finals and it's a good chance to see how we go."
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer said this would be an acid test to see where his team was at early in the season.
"We know Melton quite well, there's a reason they've been at the top of the league for a number of years now," he said.
:"We haven't actually beaten them since 2019. They are a great side and we are looking forward to the challenge."
Lockyer said he was happy with pressure and intensity last weekend against the Lakers.
"We will need to execute that again this week," he said. "There will probably be one change, Liam Stow is unavailable and Toby Hutton will come in to play up forward.
"We want to best our best foot forward every week and when it's so early in the season, you sort of feel like it;s a free throw at the stumps. We had a plan against Lakers, it's rinse and repeat against Melton, the result will be the result."
Ballarat and Redan also looms as a close contest. Ballarat were narrow winners of Bacchus Marsh in round one, while Redan was more than competitive in a 25-point loss to Sunbury.
Redan coach Gary Learmonth said he was content that his team had the talent to compete with the best sides, but had a few parts of the game to work on.
"We were able to match it, but probably didn't get enough of the ball in our hands," he said. "Saying that we only had four less inside 50s.
"We need to change direction a bit and our spread needs to be better, but the biggest thing was discipline. It well and good to be able to get into a scrap, but you've got to switch back on. Really it was that 10-minutes in the third quarter that cost us."
Sunbury will be chasing a second successive win when it clashes with Melton South. Expect Melton South to come out firing after last weekend's disappointment, but Sunbury should have too much class across the field and should win well.
Lions coach Matt White, who was given a contract extension this week, said it was important his team focused full on the job at hand this week.
"We're not trying to change anything we've done through pre-season or last week," he said. "We have areas we want to work on from last week's game, just make sure we dot the i's and cross the t's.
"There are a few key areas in ball movement and defence, we'll be looking to sharpen those skills.
"I watched Melton South's first quarter, they can be competitive, we know we need to play properly, you give any team a sniff and anything can happen."
@ CE Brown Reserve, Saturday 2.15pm
LADDER: Lakers 8th (0-1), Cobras 6th (0-1)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 16, 2023 - Bacchus Marsh 19.19 (133) def Lake Wendouree 6.5 (41)
KEY TO THE GAME: Both teams showed some impressive signs in their opening round matches, despite falling short. The Lakers were in the contest, not necessarily the scoreboard against Sebastopol, while the Cobras ran Ballarat all the way. The Lakers will relish a return home here.
PREDICTION: Lake Wendouree
@ Alfredton Recreation Reserve, Saturday 2.15pm
LADDER: Swans 5th (1-0), Lions 7th (0-1)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 16, 2023 - Ballarat 13.5 (83) def Redan 9.10 (64)
KEY TO THE GAME: This game is very much a toss up. Ballarat got the job done last weekend, but Redan was far from disgraced in going down to a solid-looking Sunbury outfit. Redan, despite a few injuries still look like a quality side, and it's too early just how Ballarat's form stacks up. The Lions in a close one
PREDICTION: Redan
@ Marty Busch Reserve, Saturday 2.15pm
LADDER: Burra 3rd (1-0), Bloods 1st (1-0)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 3, 2023 - Melton 11.12 (78) def Sebastopol 9.7 (61)
KEY TO THE GAME: For two teams that have had so much success in recent times, it's remarkable they have managed to stay away from each other since round three last year. Both teams were slick as cam be in the first round and this is definitely a toss up. The Burra at home, maybe?
PREDICTION: Sebastopol
@ Clarke Oval, Saturday 6.15pm
LADDER: Lions 4th (1-0), Panthers 10th (0-1)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 12, 2023 - Sunbury 36.20 (236) def Melton South 5.2 (32)
KEY TO THE GAME: How long can Melton South go with Sunbury seems to be the only question here, The Lions looked classy in their win over Redan and should be winning comfortably again. can Melton South stay in the contest longer this week? Expect a response, whether it's enough to get close to Sunbury is another thing all together.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
@ Mars Stadium, Saturday 6.15pm
LADDER: Roosters N/A, Devils 2nd (1-0)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Grand Final Darley 11.5 (71) def North Ballarat 10.10 (70)
KEY TO THE GAME: Frightening was how some people described Darley's first half shut out of East Point last round, but now they face a team who has been forced to wait an extra week to get out on the park. A grand final rematch underlights will be a beauty. Can North bounce back? The lack of exposed form from North leads you towards the Devils.
PREDICTION: Darley
