CHNL preview: Hepburn re-emergence heightens Daylesford rivalry

By David Brehaut
Updated April 19 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 1:06pm
Daylesford coach Carly Luke is excited about the prospect of being part of a high intensity encounter with neighboer Hepburn. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Daylesford coach Carly Luke is excited about the prospect of being part of a high intensity encounter with neighboer Hepburn. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Daylesford and Hepburn are set to take their rivalry to a level never seen before in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition.

