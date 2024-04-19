CHNL preview: Hepburn re-emergence heightens Daylesford rivalry

Daylesford and Hepburn are set to take their rivalry to a level never seen before in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition.
And it all starts when they meet at Hepburn on Saturday.
Like their football counterparts, there's always been a strong desire to do well against each other as close neighbours.
However, where Daylesford and Hepburn have stood in the competition's pecking order has not always provided the setting for the on-court intensity each camp has desired.
When Hepburn was dominant Daylesford struggled and since the return of Daylesford a few years ago the shoe has been on the other foot.
Now the stars look set to align, with Hepburn resetting under premiership coach Gary Cooke and Daylesford looking equipped under coach Carly Luke to build on last season's grand final appearance.
While there is a long way to go with just one round completed, Daylesford and Hepburn appear to have the talent which could easily have them leading the premiership charge.
Reigning Learmonth will have other ideas, but only time will answer that.
Daylesford has topped up its roster with great goal shooting power - adding the experienced Bree Cali from Geelong and Vic Uni VNL-experienced Sophie O'Kane to complement what Luke had last year.
Luke said recruiting had been all about meeting areas which needed a lift and now the challenge was to go to the next level.
She said was excited with the prospect of playing Hepburn, which had obviously recruited impressively.
Daylesford started the season well, defeating Beaufort by 18 goals.
However, the Bulldogs lost their four premiership points - penalised for not having a representative at the CHNL annual meeting.
Cooke is also up and about the clash with what is a much different Daylesford than when he last coached against it.
He believes it is great for the communities to have the two clubs strong. "It's so good," Cooke said.
"We expect Daylesford to be the number one team.
"They have some outstanding players."
Appointed to revive the Burras' netball program, Cooke marked his return to Hepburn in the off-season with a vigorous recruiting campaign.
Hepburn started the season with a 30-goal win over Bungaree, but was without several players owing to injury and unavailability.
Cooke secured North Ballarat's Poppy Douglass and Mikaela Vaughan for once-off appearances, but on Saturday get back the likes of recruit Emma Winfield, Tara Ford and Milly Hobbs to join VNL-experienced recruits Grace Markovic and Montaya Sardi.
It all points to an early season finals-like clash.
ROUND TWO MATCH-UPS
Dunnstown (11th) v Springbank (5th)
Rokewood-Corindhap (13th) v Carngham-Linton (17th)
Learmonth (1st) v Crewsick (16th)
Ballan (2nd) v Bungaree (15th)
Hepburn (3rd) v Daylesford (9th)
Beaufort (12th) v Buninyong (10th)
Newlyn (7th) v Waubra (14th)
Clunes (4th) v Skipton (8th)
Gordon (6th) bye
