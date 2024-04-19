CHFL grand final player makes switch

A Central Highlands Football League grand final player will line up in different colours on Saturday.
Jarrod Curran has left Springbank after just one season and returned to North Ballarat in the BFNL.
He has been selected to line up at centre half back for the Roosters against Darley in a grand final rematch at Mars Stadium.
Curran moved to the Tigers last season, crossing from North Ballarat with his brother James Curran and mate Fletcher Toose.
He held down the key defensive role all season.
His playing future had been in the air for sometime, with him indicating to Springbank during the pre-season he was looking elsewhere.
Curran made his senior debut for North Ballarat in 2021 and another five appearances at the level in 2022.
MEANWHILE, 2022 Gordon premiership player Brad Horsham has had a change of mind and will not be returning to the Eagles.
Horsham played with Carisbrook last season and has decided to play with St Albans in the Geelong league.
