The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Breaking

CHFL grand final player makes switch

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 19 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL grand final player makes switch
CHFL grand final player makes switch

A Central Highlands Football League grand final player will line up in different colours on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.