'Unintelligible gibberish': Man's bid to avoid paying mortgage backfires

By Bryan Hoadley
April 20 2024 - 12:14pm
A man has taken the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to court over a loan agreement he made in 2015. Picture file
A disgruntled homeowner has had his bizarre attempt to avoid paying his mortgage dismissed after his claims were determined "incomprehensible and absurd" in a Federal Court of Australia ruling.

