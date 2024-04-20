BFNL NETBALL WRAP | Darley get a taste of revenge, Sebas win a thriller

BARELY a goal separated Darley and North Ballarat throughout season 2023 and it appears nothing has changed after the Devils held on for a one goal win in a thrilling grand final rematch on Saturday.
Despite a new look attack this year, the Devils made it two-from-two to start the season with a 43-42 victory a it once again appears the two sides will be close combatants all season..
Sebastopol also had a thrilling win, holding off a determined Melton by just two goals.
Sebastopol playing coach Georgia Cann said she felt her side had learned a bit from its last-gasp loss to Lake Wendouree last weekend.
"That was a a gutsy win from the girls, I think in games such as that when you're going goal for goal, goal for goal, goal for goal, it's about your ability to hold your nerve and I think the girls showed that they were able to do that." she said.
The Burra took a two-goal lead into the last quarter and at times looked set to break away, but whenever they did, Melton would find a way to get back into the contest and leveled up the scores late.
But Sebastopol was able to hold its nerve in the final stage to record its first win of the season.
"It wasn't It wasn't our prettiest netball, but we take we take that back to training from last week. A narrow defeat last week, narrow win this week.
"In comparison to last week, I think our game style and plan last week was cleaner, crisper. I thought our timing was was really on point last week and I noticed that that was a little bit of a breakdown this week.
"Despite the result, we took a lot of heart out of last week. I said to the girls if you give the attitude and effort, we'll be okay with it.
"I'm really proud that we got there today and I'm proud of the way we responded to adversity."
Sunbury continued its impressive start to the season with a comfortable win over Melton South. The Panthers were big winners in the opening round, but had no answer to the Lions attack as Rebecca Hicks (42 goals from 48 attempts) and Tara O'Grady (22 goals from 26 attempts) hardly missed in he 67-46 victory.
Redan got on the board in season 2024 in style with a big 50-29 win over Ballarat with the mid-court helping Redan to an extra 29 shots on the day, seeing them secure the strong result.
Lake Wendouree continued its unbeaten start to the season with a big win over Bacchus Marsh. The Lakers slammed home 70 goals with Melanie Allen leading the way with 47 scores.
