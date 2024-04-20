The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

CHFL 2024 R2 wrap: Daylesford takes down Hepburn

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 20 2024 - 9:34pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beaufort's Flynn Kellett makes a flying tackle at full stretch on Lachie Burbidge (Buninyong) at Beaufort, Picture Adam Trafford.
Beaufort's Flynn Kellett makes a flying tackle at full stretch on Lachie Burbidge (Buninyong) at Beaufort, Picture Adam Trafford.

Daylesford has given notice that it is on the charge up the ladder with a 15-point win over arch-rival in the CHFL at Hepburn on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.