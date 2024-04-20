CHFL 2024 R2 wrap: Daylesford takes down Hepburn

Daylesford has given notice that it is on the charge up the ladder with a 15-point win over arch-rival in the CHFL at Hepburn on Saturday.
The Bulldogs dared to dream of getting a victory over one of last year's preliminary finalists and then made it a reality.
Daylesford has been widely tipped as being a big improver - even a finalist.
It has started on the right track with a result which cannot help but catch the attention of everyone.
Final scores: Daylesford 9.10 (64) to Hepburn 6.19 (55)
In contrast to the Burras, Daylesford took its chances in attack to have the better of Hepburn for the first time since pre-COVID-19 days and remain unbeaten after two rounds.
The Burras are with out a win and nothing short of stunned.
Hepburn still had its chances, closing to within a kick early in the last quarter only to see Daylesford steady and with a new-found maturity reply with two majors.
LIKE Hepburn, Springbank also remains winless.
Dunnstown opened its season account with a 31-point win over one of last year's grans finalists at Dunnstown.
The Towners started the better with five goals.
The Tigers hit back with a seven-goal third term, but could not keep the momentum going.
This gives Dunnstown its first win.
As well as Daylesford, Bungaree and Learmonth are the only teams with two wins.
Newlyn, Buninyong, Skipton and Gordon are also unbeaten - the Cats and Bombers having shared the premiership points in an abandoned game in round one, and the Emus and Eagles each having a bye.
Carngham-Linton responded to a first round loss by accounting comfortably for Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood.
BUNGAREE 8, 315
DAYLESFORD 8, 198.25
LEARMONTH 8 148.85
NEWLYN 6, 289
BUNINYONG 6, 181.03
GORDON 4, 153.13
SKIPTON 4, 123.68
CARNGHAM-LINTON 4, 107.51
Clunes 4 103.36
Dunnstown 4, 98.27
Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 96.49
Ballan 4, 62.7
Springbank 0, 73.81
Creswick 0, 63.57
Hepburn 0, 51.67
Waubra 0, 39.91
Beaufort 0, 38.68
DETAILS
Newlyn 6.5 9.10 16.13 21.19 (145)
Waubra 1.0 2.1 4.2 5.4 (34)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Phelps 6, K.Collins 5, M.Mcgrath 4, D.Fishwick 3, S.Willmott 2, K.Prendergast 1; Waubra: T.Ford 2, J.Conroy 1, D.Jenkins 1, A.Marro 1
BEST - Newlyn: M.Phelps, L.Hoy, C.Giampaolo, S.Willmott, T.Nash, K.Collins; Waubra: T.Ford, H.Roscoe, H.Bond, B.Colligan, R.Gavin, J.Knights
Daylesford 10.10 (70)
Hepburn 6.19 (55)
GOALS - Daylesford: not supplied; Hepburn;: M.Banner 2, J.Malone 1, N.Johns 1, A.McKay 1, B.Pedretti 1
BEST - Daylesford: not supplied; Hepburn;: W.Ward, J.Grant, Z.kupsch, H.Rodgers, B.Pedretti, J.Wallesz
Carngham Linton 5.3 7.7 9.9 13.13 (91)
Rokewood Corindhap 3.1 4.2 7.3 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Carngham Linton: J.Pound 6, M.Knight 2, D.O'Brien 2, T.Scoble 1, W.Bruty 1, M.Picken 1; Rokewood Corindhap: M.Brehaut 4, R.Aikman 1, M.Lockyer 1, M.Aikman 1, W.Hamer 1, L.Philp 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: T.Raven, J.Pound, N.O'Brien, A.McPherson, K.Raven, J.McMickan; Rokewood Corindhap: M.Aikman, M.Brehaut, Z.Jenkins, M.Riding, M.Rivett, L.Philp
Learmonth 3.5 5.7 10.9 12.11 (83)
Creswick 3.1 4.4 4.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, J.Findlay 3, M.McKenna 1, E.Prenc 1, A.Hare 1, M.Rowe 1, J.Crilly 1, P.Collins 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 1, P.Taranto 1, J.Anagnostou 1, N.Cochrane 1, M.Howden 1
BEST - Learmonth: M.Judd, M.Harbour, A.Hare, T.Mitchell, P.Collins, D.Folkes; Creswick: A.Sedgwick, B.Dolan, B.Sternberg, M.Hottes, J.Mcintyre, B.Plover
Dunnstown 5.4 8.6 12.8 16.10 (106)
Springbank 1.2 3.4 10.5 11.9 (75)
GOALS - Dunnstown B.Whittaker 4, A.Murphy 3, L.Taylor 2, T.Wardell 2, K.Dickson 2, R.Walsh 1, B.Collins 1, M.Henderson 1; Springbank: Z.Bozanich 2, B.Haintz 2, T.Finco 2, J.Maher 2, J.Thompson 1, C.Quinlan 1, C.Ronan 1
BEST - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker, M.Tuddenham, J.Crone, A.Murphy, K.Dickson, R.Walsh; Springbank: J.Maher, B.Haintz, T.Finco, A.Geyle, F.Toose, J.Simpson
Buninyong 5.2 7.5 9.6 12.9 (81)
Beaufort 0.2 1.3 4.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Buninyong: J.Ottavi 6, A.Domic 2, J.Coxall 1, J.Marshall 1, B.Marchant 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 2, F.Kellett 1, N.Tuddenham 1, R.Tuddenham 1
BEST - Buninyong: J.Coxall, J.Ottavi, J.Robertson, A.Eichler, J.Rodgers, A.Domic; Beaufort: R.Tuddenham, C.Mahony, A.Gaylard, L.Cox, T.Haase, J.McDermott
Skipton 3.2 9.5 10.12 13.16 (94)
Clunes 5.0 7.3 10.6 11.10 (76)
GOALS - Skipton: M.Cullinan 5, R.Monument 3, L.Stranks 1, A.Pitson 1, A.Nestor 1, J.Webster 1, S.Romeril 1; Cluness: J.Robertson 3, M.Miller 2, A.Bowd 2, N.Clarke 1, R.Thompson 1, B.Evans 1, M.Murray 1
BEST - Skipton: M.Cullinan, A.Nestor, D.Phillips, M.Walsh, A.Pitson, J.Wilson; Clunes: J.Robertson, R.Thompson, B.Evans, M.Murray, J.Radlof, M.Ryan
Bungaree 4.2 6.5 8.10 10.13 (73)
Ballan 0.0 3.0 3.1 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Murphy 2, J.Richardson 1, J.Mahar 1, B.Dodd 1, T.Elliott 1, J.Butler 1, C.Edwards 1, D.Murphy 1, M.Comben 1; Ballan: J.Lingard 2, T.Laurie 1
BEST - Bungaree: M.Comben, B.Dodd, M.Lawless, J.Richardson, T.Wakefield, D.Martin; Ballan: A.Mullane, J.Lingard, L.Conlan, D.Nielsen, T.Powell, A.Tanner
