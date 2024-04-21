The best photos from Ballarat's weekend in sport

There's been plenty of action on and off the field around the Ballarat region this weekend and as usual The Courier has been on the sidelines capturing action pictures on April 20-21.
Ballarat Miners have been back in town in basketball action, Ballarat Highlanders took on Bendigo in the rugby and Ultimate Championships have been playing out in Victoria Park.
Check out all the photos above.
To purchase a picture, email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.