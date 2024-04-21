Man dies in Sunday afternoon backyard accident

A 74-year-old Waubra male has died in what police have confirmed was a backyard accident.
The Courier understands the man had been working on his motor home in Waubra at the time of an incident on Sunday afternoon, April 21, 2024.
Police Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Lubinsky has cautioned people to make sure if they are working alone, especially on cars and motor vehicles to always have the right safety measures in place.
He said it was important to notify others and have the right people checking on you when working alone.
Police, State Emergency Service and Country Fire Authority personnel responded to the accident about 3.30pm.
Acting Senior Sergeant Lubinsky confirmed this was not a WorkSafe incident as the man had been working on a private vehicle on a private property.
But, Ballarat Highway Patrol and uniformed police officers would continue to investigate the incident and are likely to remain on scene into the evening.
The man's death comes in what has been a horror three months for the Ballarat region, which has been rocked by bushfires, a mine collapse and the deaths of three women that police have alleged to be at the hands of male perpetrators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.