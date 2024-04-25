Upgraded family home in Brown Hill

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
This week's House of the Week is nestled in the sought-after enclave of Coorabin Estate in Brown Hill.
The original house has been treated to a raft of upgrades, transforming it into a stunning set of new spaces where you and your family will cherish spending time.
The immaculate property now epitomises modern living, with an impeccable design, premium finishes and a spacious layout.
A sense of elegance and style is evident the moment you walk through the front door.
Offering unparalleled comfort for the whole family, there are four generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious main retreat complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
Each of the brand new bathrooms exudes sophistication and functionality, ensuring a serene refuge where you can relax.
The heart of the home lies in its beautifully appointed, contemporary kitchen, which has been fitted out with brand new appliances and a stylish, but practical breakfast bar.
Its seamless integration with the open plan living and dining areas creates an inviting atmosphere, suitable for cosy family gatherings or hosting guests with ease.
With three expansive living zones, including a versatile split-level floorplan, there's ample room for everyone to unwind and enjoy their own space.
Freshly laid carpet and new paint throughout enhance the home's modern allure, while large windows let in an abundance of natural light.
Experience year-round comfort with ducted heating, evaporative cooling and the convenience of a central vacuum system. A large laundry with a drying cupboard adds additional practicality for a busy family.
Car enthusiasts and hobbyists will appreciate the massive garage, complete with a workshop area that provides ample storage.
Outside, the 846 square metre landscaped block is a private sanctuary, perfect for alfresco dining and a place for children to play.
With nothing left to do but move in and enjoy, 5 Heron Ridge is the epitome of turnkey living.
Don't miss your chance to secure your place in this highly sought-after pocket of Brown Hill. Contact the agency for more information.
Sign-up for The Courier's property email, sent at midday every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.