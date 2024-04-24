'It's an absolute honour': BFNL brings back Anzac Day football

Anzac Day football is back in Ballarat for what is expected to be at least four annual meetings on Australia's greatest day between Ballarat and Lake Wendouree, with the first of these to be played on Thursday.
A huge crowd is expected for the stand-alone contest between two of the great rivals of Ballarat sport when the side's meet at Alfredton.
And the occasion is not lost on both sides with coaches Rohan Brown (Lake Wendouree) and Chris Maple (Ballarat) saying they see the game as an opportunity to say thanks to those who have served and kept Australia safe from war.
Ballarat coach Chris Maple said his club was honoured to be asked to play on Anzac Day.
"The club came to us and asked what we thought about it in regards to the five-day turnaround, but when you've got an ability to remember those who have fallen, those who have served,. and we can contribute to that, it's great that we're able to share in that," he said.
"It's important for our youth to understand, especially with everything that's going on in the world at the moment, that they understand what we have got, and those who have sacrificed for us to be able to have it.
"We've dived into our history as a football club, we're hoping to highlight those who have served as part of our club and make it a very special occasion for everyone."
Lake Wendouree counterpart Rohan Brown said it was terrific opportunity for his club to be part of the day.
"It's an absolute honour," he said. "We'll go with a theme for the week as I'd imagine Ballarat will as well.
"We're going to have club representatives attend the dawn service, I know Mick Taylor is organising a speaker for us on Thursday night.
"I know our boys are pretty excited. We've been very lucky so far this season, we got to play in front of a big crowd underlights in round one and this will no doubt be a massive crowd again. It's great for our young group to be part of it."
Brown said he was keen to help build an on-going tradition between the two clubs.
"I think it's Friday next year and it'll be our turn and we can alternate going forward," he said. "Why not play a game of footy on your day off? It's good for the league, good for our kids to be part of the experience."
@ Alfredton Recreation Reserve, 1.30pm Thursday
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 2, 2023 - Ballarat 15.14 (104) def Lake Wendouree 10.3 (63)
KEY TO THE GAME: What a difference a couple of results make. Ballarat, with two narrow wins against Lake Wendouree with two losses. Both teams have shown plenty this season, but the Swans seem to have a new-found ability to win the contest when it matters most. Another year of maturity behind them has them probably about 12-months ahead of the Lakers. Will Anzac Day produce a classic? Swans probably too good
PREDICTION: Ballarat
SENIOR LINE-UPS
BALLARAT
B: B.Wardley, R.Perry, T.Maple
HB: N.Drever, L.Dalgleish, A.Bade
C: P.Simpson, W.Garner, Z.Rinaldi
HF: J.O'Brien, B.Fraser, L.Rinaldi
F: A.Hooper, W.Squires, C.Wellings
R: W.Liston, M.Powling, K.Mellington
Int: Z.Haintz, L.Gray, Z.Maple, J.Nicholls, F.Perkins
Emg: T.Mooney, J.Harwood, C.Smart
LAKE WENDOUREE
B: C.Helyar, B.Helyar, W.Clark
HB: K.Anderson, N.Pring, A.Gove
C: P.James, M.Foster, B.Ryan
HF: F.Fogaty, S.Finlayson
F: J.Jarred, B.Thompson, E.Preston
R: T.Collins, J.O'Connell, T.Zampatti
Int: J.Canny, J.Leech, J.Butler, P.Corbett, R.O'Keefe
