The Courier
Iconic retail investment in Ballarat

By Commercial Property
Updated April 26 2024 - 9:21am, first published April 25 2024 - 9:17am
  • 201 Sturt Street, Ballarat Central
  • 247 square metres
  • Expressions of interest close Thursday May 16 at 4pm
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers is delighted to offer for sale via expressions of interest this outstanding ornate corner property, which is sure to be the crowning jewel in any investment portfolio.

