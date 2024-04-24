Iconic retail investment in Ballarat

Colliers is delighted to offer for sale via expressions of interest this outstanding ornate corner property, which is sure to be the crowning jewel in any investment portfolio.
It is securely leased to Allan Bros Jewellers, which has called this iconic location home since 1967 and remains on a renewed five year term until November 2028, with one further term of five years.
This outstanding 247 square metre (approx.) investment provides a net rental income of $51,350 per annum with CPI annually, market on renewal.
Situated on Ballarat's popular heritage intersection of Sturt Street and Lydiard Street, the property is just footsteps from Ballarat Town Hall, the heritage and arts hub and the city's bustling food precinct.
Now is your opportunity to secure this truly unique investment opportunity for your portfolio. Contact the exclusive selling agents to discuss further.
