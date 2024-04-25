The Courier
Explore the possibilities in Buninyong

By Feature Property
April 25 2024 - 4:30pm
  • 516 Learmonth St, Buninyong
  • Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $850,000
  • Agency: Bartrop Real Estate
  • Agent: Thomas Reardon 0458 207 065
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled among the trees in a peaceful setting, this home offers the best of family living in Buninyong.

