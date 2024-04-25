Explore the possibilities in Buninyong

Nestled among the trees in a peaceful setting, this home offers the best of family living in Buninyong.
Enjoy the wildlife and natural surrounds, while being (surprisingly) close to shopping, a golf club, gardens and Buninyong's facilities.
Outside is a whole world to explore, with (approx.) 2026 square metres on multiple levels of elevation, and a variety of established garden beds, trees and plants.
Take a walk through the gardens and down to the decked area, or perhaps watch the kids kick the footy while you enjoy a barbecue on the balcony. There's also a walking track over the back fence, where a gate has been installed to capitalise on this prime locale.
The house has ample room for the family across two levels. Upstairs, a huge lounge with open fireplace and bay window enjoys elevated views.
The kitchen adjoins a separate formal dining area, and the upstairs bedrooms are both a great size, including a large main bedroom with a bay window, walk-through robe and ensuite.
Downstairs, a further spacious living area would suit as a rumpus room, kids retreat, theatre room or studio. It could even be split into further bedrooms.
Other features include gas ducted heating, a new hot water service, water tank, security system and ample storage.
