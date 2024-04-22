The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Woman dies nearly two weeks after Ballan motorbike crash

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 23 2024 - 10:19am, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman has died nearly two weeks after she was flown to hospital following a motorbike collision the Western Freeway at Ballan on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Picture file
A woman has died nearly two weeks after she was flown to hospital following a motorbike collision the Western Freeway at Ballan on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Picture file

A woman has died nearly two weeks after a crash involving four motorbikes on the Western Freeway in Ballan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.