Woman dies nearly two weeks after Ballan motorbike crash

A woman has died nearly two weeks after a crash involving four motorbikes on the Western Freeway in Ballan.
The 64-year-old from Cranbourne was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash on Sunday, April 7.
The woman was one of four riders who were in a convoy of seven motorbikes when they came off their bikes about 1.50pm.
The other three riders were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the woman died from her injuries on Friday, April 19.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a media release.
Anyone with information on the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
It's the second motorbike fatality on the Western Freeway east of Ballarat in less than a month, after a 59-year-old Glen Waverley man was killed in a crash at Gordon on Good Friday.
Police said the man lost control and was ejected onto the highway. He died at the scene.
Eighty-nine people have died on Victoria's roads so far in 2024 compared to 97 at the same time last year.
