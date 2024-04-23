'Terrible' driver refuses breath test after gin-soaked freeway crash

A driver who fled the scene of a Western Freeway crash and refused to take a breath test has been denounced by a magistrate for his "terrible" driving history.
The driver, 43-year-old Dean Stone-Ives, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to refusing to undergo a breath test after an accident on August 8, 2022.
Stone-Ives was driving a Holden Astra on the Western Freeway near Leigh Creek when he veered from the centre median and collided with a tree on the side of the road.
Police happened across the car, which had become bogged, about 6.40pm, and found an open case of premix gin in the rear seat.
The officers noted the interior of the vehicle smelt strongly of alcohol.
Checking the car's registration plates led police to a Sebastopol address, which they attended at about 7.55pm.
The officers were greeted by a woman who said Stone-Ives had taken her vehicle after the pair had an argument, and she had not seen him since.
With the woman's consent, the police searched the Sebastopol house, finding Stone-Ives hiding behind a door. He was "visibly substance affected", stumbling and slurring his words.
Stone-Ives refused to take a breath test, and when told by the officers that he may be charged for doing so, said "I know how it goes see you later".
His lawyer told the court Stone-Ives had since successfully completed the Court Integrated Services Program, which provides coordinated support and education to accused people.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said Stone-Ives had a "terrible" driving history, which included time in prison.
"It is a very significant criminal history, both in relation to drink driving matters and your driving generally," the magistrate said.
"This could be your 11th time before the court in relation to drink driving or refusing a breath test.
"On this occasion there was an accident, you refused the breath test, and that deprived the authorities the ability to properly determine the cause."
Magistrate Hodgson had the matter adjourned until Wednesday for Stone-Ives to be assessed for a community corrections order.
The magistrate however did not rule out a potential prison sentence.
"You have been before the court many times... community corrections orders and periods of imprisonment haven't dissuaded you from further offending," the magistrate said.
"It is going to be imperative that any rehabilitation is linked to your insight into your offending."
