'Terrible' driver refuses breath test after gin-soaked freeway crash

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 24 2024 - 8:00am
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

A driver who fled the scene of a Western Freeway crash and refused to take a breath test has been denounced by a magistrate for his "terrible" driving history.

