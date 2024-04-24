The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

'Bonus bridesmaid': Why Ballarat brides are hiring wedding content creators

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Event Coordination owner Emily Buchanan and Start Media Co owner Rebecca Start both run event content bsuinesses. Pictures by Her Golden Point
Ballarat Event Coordination owner Emily Buchanan and Start Media Co owner Rebecca Start both run event content bsuinesses. Pictures by Her Golden Point

Wedding content creators, the latest wedding video trend, has arrived in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.