The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Running for Storme: Barbershop raises money ahead of the Ballarat Marathon

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
Updated April 24 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder of Jimmy's Barbershop and Jimmy's Social Club, Jimmy Morrison, uses his business to contribute towards the community. Photo by Adam Trafford
Founder of Jimmy's Barbershop and Jimmy's Social Club, Jimmy Morrison, uses his business to contribute towards the community. Photo by Adam Trafford

A team of runners from Jimmy's Social Club will take part in the Ballarat Marathon on April 27 and 28 in honour of Storme Collins, and to raise money for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.