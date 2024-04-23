Running for Storme: Barbershop raises money ahead of the Ballarat Marathon

A team of runners from Jimmy's Social Club will take part in the Ballarat Marathon on April 27 and 28 in honour of Storme Collins, and to raise money for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation.
The social club is a part of Jimmy's Barbershop, a popular business opened by Jimmy Morrison two years ago in the Bridge Mall.
"As a barbershop, we get to know all of our clients and everyone who comes through, so we created the social club to help benefit the community and get everyone involved," he said.
"I think that's an amazing thing."
A close friend of Jimmy's works at the Ballarat Specialist School where Storme was a student.
Storme tragically passed away from cancer in February of this year.
The Peter MacCallum Foundation provided a great deal of support to Storme, who was in and out of the foster care system.
"Over the last two years the Peter MacCallum Foundation really made his journey a lot easier," he said.
"He loved going there, they did a lot for him."
Jimmy and his friend had the idea to make their run in Ballarat Marathon for a good cause, and decided to raise money for the foundation through the social club.
"We were all going to run; we thought it would be cool if we did it for a reason," he said.
They have gathered a team of about 15 to 20 runners, which is made up of a mix of clients and friends.
So far, they have raised about $8,500 through a raffle, online and in store donations; which well surpassed their original goal of $5,000
They now hope to raise $10,000 by the end of the weekend.
The barbershop will be stationed at the race hub, cutting hair and selling merch, which has been donated by the business.
All of the money raised will go towards the Peter MacCallum Foundation.
When he's not cutting hair, Jimmy will be taking part in the half marathon, and accompanying his son in the one mile dash.
If you would like to contribute to the fundraiser, you can donate online, head in store or get a fresh haircut at the hub over the weekend.
