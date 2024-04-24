Kimber makes running in The Courier CHFL player of the year

Learmonth midfielder Cam Kimber leads The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award.
He has had a big say in the Lakies winning their opening two rounds to be on 13 votes.
Kimber added four to his tally in Learmonth's win over Creswick on Saturday.
Daylesford recruit Chris Molivas sits second on 11 - one ahead of a group of five players
Dunnstown key forward Brad Whittaker was the only player to get a possible 10 votes in the second round
He capped off his performance in the Towners' win over Springbank with four goals.
First-year players Alex Boyse (Daylesford) and Liam Hoy (Newlyn), and Buninyong duo Joel Ottavi and Jacob Coxall all received nine votes.
DUNNSTOWN V SPRINGBANK
10-Brad Whittaker (D)
4-Brant Haintz (S), Joel Maher (S)
3-Jordan Crone (D), Pat Britt (D)
2-Todd Finco (S), Nick Byrne (D)
1-Mitch Tuddenham (D), Fletcher Toose (S)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V CARNGHAM-LINTON
5-Tarun Raven (CL), Tyson Scoble (CL), Josh Pound (CL)
4-Matt Aikman (RC)
3-Nick O'Brien (CL), Dean O'Brien (CL)
2-Austin McPherson (CL), Matthieu Brehaut (RC)
1-Jacob McMickan (CL)
LEARMONTH V CRESWICK
5-Monty Judd (L), Will Green (L)
4-Cam Kimber (L), Ben Dolan (C)
3-Matt Harbour (L), Brandon Sternberg (C)
2-Austin Hare (L), Aaron Sedgwick (C)
1-Ryan Cox (C), Brenton Powell (L)
BALLAN V BUNGAREE
5-Ben Simpson (Bu)
9-Mitch Comben (Bu)
4-Ben Dodd (Bu), Lachlan Conlan (Ba)
3-Ash Mullane (Ba), Max Lawless (Bu)
1-Joel Richardson (Bu), Harley Bongart (Ba)
HEPBURN V DAYLESFORD
9-Alex Boyse (D)
6-Chris Molivas (D), Lee Johnston (D)
5-Ben Jones (D)
2-Zac Kupsch (H)
1-Jordan Grant (H), Michael Cummings (D)
BEAUFORT V BUNINYONG
9-Joel Ottavi (Bu), Jacob Coxall (Bu)
3-Jack Robertson (Bu), Riley Tuddenham (Be)
2-Aiden Domic (Bu), Cormac Mahony (Be)
1-Jarrod Rogers (Bu), Josh McDermott (Be)
NEWLYN V WAUBRA
9-Liam Hoy (N)
7-Sean Willmott (N)
5-Mitch Phelps (N)
3-Tom Ford (W), Chris Giampaolo (N)
2-Jed Knights (W)
1-Harry Roscoe (W)
CLUNES V SKIPTON
7-Matt Cullinan (S)
6-Mitch Walsh (S), Jakob Robertson (C)
5-Ryan Thompson (C)
3-Aden Nestor (S), Sam Romeril (S)
13-Cam Kimber (Learmonth)
11-Chris Molivas (Daylesford)
10-Ben Simpson (Bungaree), Brad Whittaker (Dunnstown), Jakob Robertson (Clunes), Josh Pound (Carngham-Linton), Mitch Comben (Bungaree)
9-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Brant Haintz (Springbank), Jacob Coxall (Bunninyong), Joel Ottavi (Buninyong), Liam Hoy (Newlyn)
8-Ben Dodd (Bungaree), Dallas Martin (Bungaree), Luke Gunnell (Gordon), Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
7-Matt Aikman (Rokewood-Corindhap), Matthieu Brehaut (Rokewood-Corindhap), Matthew Cullinan (Skipton)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.