Preview

BFNL: Swans remember champion player lost in WWII

DB
By David Brehaut
April 25 2024 - 6:00am
Ballarat senior football and A grade netball leaders Andrew Hooper, Chris Maple, Keegan Mellington, Erin Richardson and Brooke O'Brien paid tribute to Swans champion Max Wheeler at the Arch of Victory in the lead-up to Anzac Day. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Ballarat senior football and A grade netball leaders Andrew Hooper, Chris Maple, Keegan Mellington, Erin Richardson and Brooke O'Brien paid tribute to Swans champion Max Wheeler at the Arch of Victory in the lead-up to Anzac Day. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat Swans are dedicating their Ballarat Football Netball League Anzac Day clash with Lake Wendouree to a club champion killed in action in World War II.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

