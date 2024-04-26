Migrating visitors flock to Lake Goldsmith

This year's closure of Lake Goldsmith to duck shooting will be appreciated by the numerous waterbirds that have been present there since spring.
The lake was closed to shooting because of the presence of freckled ducks and Australasian shovelers.
Most other local duck species have also been reported there.
Coots, grey teal and black swans are among Lake Goldsmith's most abundant birds, but there have been many others as well, including ten or more migratory wader species, such as wood sandpiper, double-banded plover, greenshank and marsh sandpiper.
Most of these migratory waders come from the northern hemisphere and have spent the summer here.
Some have just commenced their journey of thousands of kilometres home to breed in Siberia.
The lake is supporting many other species apart from the ducks, making it popular with both local and distant bird observers. Stilts, crakes, egrets, herons, spoonbills and brolga are just some examples.
This year's protection has benefitted these Australian and international birds that would otherwise have been forced to find sanctuary elsewhere.
Lake Goldsmith also has a variety of different bushbirds, hawks and other non-waterbird species, as well as all the waterbirds.
There is also a thriving population of grey kangaroos.
