Migrating visitors flock to Lake Goldsmith

By Roger Thomas
April 26 2024 - 10:30am
A mixed flock of sharp-tailed sandpipers and curlew sandpipers, both of which have been spotted at Lake Goldsmith this year. Picture by Ed Dunens
This year's closure of Lake Goldsmith to duck shooting will be appreciated by the numerous waterbirds that have been present there since spring.

