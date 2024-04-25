Talent league: two to debut for GWV Rebels

Another two girls will debut for Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent League under-18s.
Milly Thomas from Cavendish and Horsham Demons' Greta Arnel will get their first taste of the competition against Tasmania at Latrobe University in Melbourne on Sunday.
This is the Rebels' third game of the season as they pursue their first win.
Tassie has one win in its two outings.
Rebels talent lead Brooke Brown said the way the girls had fought out their latest match had been encouraging.
"I was really happy. They could have really dropped their heads after a tough third quarter, but they
stuck together and played the Rebels way in the final quarter," she said.
They lost by 14 points after Northern Knights opened up a lead with four goals in the third term.
Brown said it had been great to see Bella Davies play her best game with 30 disposals and 11 tackles.
"Our pressure acts were great.
"We just found that when the Knights ran the ball they were able to score each time.
"It's really encouraging to see us playing so many young bottom-aged players.
" You can see them learning and developing their skills. That's what our program is all about." Brown said.
The Rebels sit 12th in the 18-team competition and Tassie eighth.
The Rebels bye have another week off.
They return against Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium on Sunday, May 5 - having last played on April 7.
B: Greta Arnel, Elsie Conroy, Imogen O'Brien
HB: Tansy Seymour, Maggie Johnstone, Bella Davies
C: Tahni Turner, Elise Cook, Elsie Day
HF: Claire Mahony, Annabelle Glossop, Olivia Wolter
F: Ruby Thomas, Jovie Skewes-Clinton, Maddison Cotten
R: Charley Gartlan, Millie Lang, Scarlett O'Donnell
Int: Piper Joyce, Kate Knight, Chloe Walker, Emma Stewart, Milly Thomas
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.