The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Talent league: two to debut for GWV Rebels

April 25 2024 - 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebels talent lead Brooke Brown - encouraged by the girls' fighting spirit.
Rebels talent lead Brooke Brown - encouraged by the girls' fighting spirit.

Another two girls will debut for Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent League under-18s.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.