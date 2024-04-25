The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

In form Miners face biggest road trip double in Tasmania

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 25 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Bibby is giving the Ballarat Miners women a different look this season. Picture by Adam Trafford
Chloe Bibby is giving the Ballarat Miners women a different look this season. Picture by Adam Trafford

One year ago the Tasmanian double road trip became the moment where the fortunes of the two Ballarat Miners teams started to separate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.