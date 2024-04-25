In form Miners face biggest road trip double in Tasmania

One year ago the Tasmanian double road trip became the moment where the fortunes of the two Ballarat Miners teams started to separate.
While the men's team hit its best form of season, for the women it was two disappointing losses which ultimately started a run of defeats which ended the season before it had began.
The women's team never truly recovered from those defeats which were notable as games where the offence completely fell apart.
This weekend, two vastly different Miners teams will take to the court in Tasmania, firstly in Launceston on Friday night before a quick trip down the highway to Hobart on Saturday night.
The women's team should be brimming with a new-found confidence. While sitting 2-2 on the ladder, their losses have been against powerhouse clubs Bendigo and Mount Gambier.
And it's clear given their recent run of a last-shot buzzer beater to lose to Mount Gambier and a fantastic victory over the previously undefeated Ringwood, that it is a completely changed team from that which took the court in the opening game.
Coach Kennedy Kereama is starting to bed down his game plan. Chloe Bibby has moved to the forward position, Micah Simpson is finding her range, Alex Bunton is dominating inside and it's allowing Abbey Wehrung to work outside. Last weekend's six from seven from long range shows Ballarat's WNBL star is once again the one to watch.
This weekend's contests give the team a chance to consolidate their recent good form, Launceston is yet to get a win on the board, while Hobart has a 2-3 record. The Miners should attack the Launceston game head-on early given the Tornadoes conceded 37 first-quarter points last weekend. It was a deficit they never recovered from, going down by 32 points to Waverley.
The Tornadoes only brought down 37 rebounds for the night which should allow Bunton to have a big night. An opening win will set-up the weekend well.
The Miners head into the double-header full of confidence with a 3-1 record. In fact, they were only a couple of points away from being perfect in the early part of the season.
Like the women, this is two wins for the taking if they can bring their best performances. Friday night's opponent North West Tasmania has a 1-4 record on the season, Hobart is slightly better at 3-2.
Centre Majok Majok is finding his rhythm in Miners colours and will know a thing or two about what the opposition can bring this week, given his association with the Tasmanian JackJumpers championship-winning team.
But while the opposition might need to focus on the big centre, they then have the concern of Tyler Rudolph who is well on the way to not only a NBL1 South team of the year berth, but arguably he'd be favourite for the competition MVP given his incredible start to the season.
Throw in the likes of Nick Stoddart, who statistically had his best game so far in a Miners jersey last weekend and the return of the likes of youngsters Ned Renfree and Zac Dunmore and the Miners should have the depth to get the job done
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.