BFNL ROUND 3 PREVIEW | Burra and Roos seek early season redemption

KEY TO THE GAME: What to make of these two after the first two rounds? Both will be absolutely smarting by their last hit-out and will be determined to right the ship very quickly. The Kangaroos will be fresh after a week off, but were Sebastopol really that bad last week or were Melton just that good? This has potential to be an even contest, but one probably leans slightly to the Burra to bounce back, but only just.