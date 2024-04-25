The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

John Andrew was 18 when he joined the army - it shaped the rest of his life

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated April 25 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World War II veteran John Andrew, 99, at the Sebastopol Anzac Day service on April 25, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
World War II veteran John Andrew, 99, at the Sebastopol Anzac Day service on April 25, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

John Andrew was just 18-years-old when he joined the army during World War II, but it would end up being an experience that would shape the rest of his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.