Winners and losers - Anzac Day 2024

at Alfredton Recreation Reserve
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Ballarat 13.14 (92) d Lake Wendouree 2.10 (22)
Full details not available
RESERVES
Lake Wendouree 2.2 3.5 7.6 9.6 (60)
Ballarat 1.0 4.1 5.2 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Lake Wendouree: B.McKimmie 3, I.Torpy 2, A.Cutts 2, C.James 1, T.Floyd 1; Ballarat: J.Harwood 2, K.Smith 1, D.New 1, J.Taylor 1
BEST: Lake Wendouree: B.Mckimmie, I.Torpy, S.Canny, N.Fraser, L.O'Connell, C.James; Ballarat: not supplied
UNDER-19
Lake Wendouree 7.9 (51) d Ballarat 6.7 (43)
NETBALL
A GRADE
Lake Wendouree 59 d Ballarat 33
B GRADE
Lake Wendouree 73 d Ballarat 26
C GRADE
Lake Wendouree 35 d Ballarat 33
D GRADE
Lake Wendouree 44 d Ballarat 18
E GRADE
Results not available
19/UNDER
Lake Wendouree 31 d Ballarat 30
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.