CHFL R3 game-by-game preview: big names missing for Eagles, Bombers hurt

It's round three in the Central Highlands Football League and there are some great story lines to play out on Saturday, April 27
At Wallace, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: 2023 grand final - Eagles 13.13 (91) d Tigers 5.4 (34)
Springbank: 13th (0 wins, 2 losses)
Gordon: 6th (1 win, 0 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Eagles
CHANGES INCLUDE
SPRINGBANK
In: Colin Vaughan, Nick Gordon (debut)
Out: Zac Bozanich, Shannon Donegan
GORDON
In: Harry Biggs, Jaymes Gorman, Jack Curnow (debut), Brady Buttler, Lucas Blazko
Out: Billy Griffiths, Mark Gunnell, Jarryd Graham, Bailey Veale, Adam Toohey
PLAYERS TO WATCH
SPRINGBANK
Pat Glanford: the time is right for the big ruckman to recapture the form which made him one of the competition's premier big men last season.
James Thompson: starred in this fixture last year. Just the match-winner the Tigers need to fire.
GORDON
Harry Biggs: is back, but maybe underdone. Need a big effort from in a big game
Sam Griffiths: was a little sire in round, so there's a close watch on him.
At Buninyong, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 7, 2023 - Burras 12.9 (81) d Bombers 10.7 (67)
Buninyong: 5th (1 win, 1 draw, 0 losses)
Hepburn: 15th (0 wins, 2 losses)
Selection: Burras
CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNINYONG
In: Luke Cullen, Jarrod Morgan, Jude Forth-Bligh, Joe Milgate, Aidan Leonard, Jack Coffey
Out: Matt Motlop, Lachlan Atkinson, Ankin Lewis, Aaron Hart, Lochlan Stewart, Keelan Fejo
HEPBURN
No change
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BUNINYONG
Jarrod Morgan: veteran making his first appearance for the season.
Jarrod Rogers: club champion playing his 200th senior game for the Bombers.
HEPBURN
Every player is going to be under the microscope, but it needs veteran Andy McKay and Mitch Banner to shine in front of goal.
SPRINGBANK and Hepburn have had rocky starts to their Central Highlands Football League seasons.
Each has come up short of expectations in losing the opening two rounds.
There was always a chance they would drop one game, given they had some big assignments in their first few weeks.
Neither can afford to be 0-3, but it is on the cards with Springbank up against arch-rival Gordon at Wallace on Saturday and Hepburn facing Buninyong at Buninyong.
The heat is well and truly on.
The Springbank and Gordon rivalry is right up with the fiercest in the competition and although the Tigers took the honours in the 2023 home and away season, what burns deepest is their losses to the Eagles in the past two grand finals.
Sometimes a little change of fortune is all that is needed to turn things around and luck might be on the side of Springbank and Hepburn even before the opening siren in their round three assignments.
Gordon and Buninyong have each been hit hard by injury and players being unavailable.
The biggest blow for the Eagles is the loss of key forward Adam Toohey (shoulder) after taking a knock before their bye in round one.
Toohey, who had shoulder surgery late last season, played out the game against Dunnstown, but coach Brenton Payne said not even a week off had helped and the Eagles match-winner was likely to miss a few weeks.
Tall defender Mark Gunnell (calf) and small forward Bill Griffiths (concussion) have also been ruled out, while midfielders Bailey Veale and Jarryd Graham are unavailable. All hold down important roles and are huge outs.
Premiership players Jaymes Gorman and Harry Biggs are among inclusions.
Off-setting Gordon's losses is the absence of key forward Zak Boazanich and experienced Shannon Donegan from the Springbank line-up.
Buninyong faces Hepburn without Northern Territory-based trio Keelan Fejo, Matt Motlop and Ankin Lewis are all unavailable - something the Bombers had planned for - Aaron Hart (shoulder) Lachlan Stewart (ribs) and Lachlan Atkinson.
They come top of a casualty list already featuring Dom Sliwa (ankle), Tyler Mookhoek (concussion), Jake Atkinson (hamstring) and Mitch Warner (fracture cheekbone).
They all point to some interesting scenarios.
At Dunnstown, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 10, 2023 - Towners 14.14(98) d Saints 0.6 (6)
Carngham-Linton: 8th (1 win, 1 loss)
Dunnstown: 10th (1 win, 1 loss)
Selection: Dunnstown
One of the first things coach Clayton Scoble highlighted in his Saints' post-match address after their round two win was the drubbing Dunnstown gave them last year.
It was an old-fashioned hiding - a reminder of previous seasons.
It's a place Carngham-Linton does not want to revisit and it should not if it can produce something like its best.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins is certainly not expecting to see another blow-out.
He said the bigger-bodied Towners handled what were heavy conditions the better.
This time it will be a contest on top of the ground, which will suit the Saints' running game.
Both have settled line-ups with Dunnstown selecting experienced recruit Liam Hunter from Talbot and Redan for his first game.
CHANGES INCLUDE
CARNGHAM-LINTON
No change
DUNNSTOWN
In: Liam Hunter (new - Talbot)
Out: Connor Tangey
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CARNGHAM-LINTON
Tyson Scoble: fleet-footed youngster who has continued on from his damaging form of last year.
Josh Pound: hard to go past the experienced, dangerous small forward.
DUNNSTOWN
Pat Britt: hard-nosed defender and likely match-up for Josh Pound.
Lewis Hodgson: grabbed his chance of debut and chance to impact again.
At Creswick, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 3, 2023 - Grasshoppers 18.13 (121) d Wickers 3.11 (29)
Creswick: 14th (0 wins, 2 losses)
Rokewood-Corindhap: 11th (1 win, 1 loss)
Selection: Grasshoppers
Creswick is desperate to get its first win and the Grasshoppers need to get back to winning form.
The Wickers were not too disappointed with their performance in losing to Learmonth, but they are tired of being on the wrong end of results.
If Paul Borchers is to get his side moving up the ladder, this is the type of game it needs to shine in.
Nick Cochrane is a handy inclusion, having served 21 days sidelined while meeting concussion protocols.
Rockwood-Corindhap has been forced to make several changes, with injury impacting on-baller Sam Carr (ankle) and defender Rupert Armstrong (finger).
Recruits Will Hamer (getting married) and Charlie Long are unavailable.
Experienced defender Joel Bagagnolo makes his first appearance for the season, Jackson Ford has recovered from a hamstring strain and Jaclyn White makes his senior debut for the club.
CHANGES INCLUDE
CRESWICK
In: Nick Cochrane, Will Preston
Out: Mark Howden, Lachie Grigg
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Joel Bragagnolo, Jackson Ford, Josh Gray, Cam Plier, Jaylan White (debut - Talbot)
Out: Charlie Long, Ed Denouden, Will Hamer, Sam Carr, Rupert Armstrong
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CRESWICK
Ben Cochrane: he will be keen after a lengthy time on the sidelines.
Luke Ryan: the Wickers need a target in attack after just 12 goals over the first two games. Is he the one?
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Tom Lamb: he needs to fire across half back if the Grasshoppers are to kick on.
Luke Philp: has the pace needed and showing good signs.
At Bungaree, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 10, 2023 - Demons 9.10 (64) d Lakies 4.3 (27)
Bungaree: 1st (2 wins, 0 losses)
Learmonth: 3rd (2 wins, 0 losses)
Selection: Demons
Bungaree has selected marquee recruit James Lukich for his first appearance with the Demons in a top-of-the-table battle with Learmonth in the CHFL at Bungaree on Saturday.
Lukich, picked up from Waubra in the off-season, missed the first two rounds with a strained hamstring.
He was close to returning against Ballan in the last round, but the Demons chose a conservative approach to ensure he is 100 per cent right to go.
Lukich fills the vacancy left by Ben Dodd, who is unavailable.
Learmonth has lost Tom Martin (soreness) and Ollie Ross (unavailable), but does get back coach Jake Dunne after being rested, Jason Rae (knee) for his first game of the season and Todd Curran after a one-match suspension.
Bungaree and Learmonth are two of three teams unbeaten with two wins, but no one is getting carried away in either camp despite respective victories over 2023 finalists Hepburn and Carngham-Linton.
For Dunne, this game provides the Lakies with another opportunity to see where they stand.
"We'll see how we stack up. They're the yardstick."
He believes that to get over the Demons, Learmonth will need to lift on its last-start 47-point win over Creswick.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNGAREE
In: James Lukich, Ethan Forbes, Jack Walter
Out: Ben Dodd, Ambrose Gillett, Simon Butler
LEARMONTH
In: Jake Dunne, Jason Rae, Todd Curran
Out: Tom Martin, Olly Ross, Ryan McMahon
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BUNGAREE
James Lukich: first game for the Demons.
John Butler: power forward who given the chance can turn it on in front of the big sticks.
LEARMONTH
Brenton Powell: how can you go past the veteran and club great?
Jake Dunne: if he is to make an on-field statement this season needs to make regular appearances.
At Daylesford, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 11, 2023 - Blues 6.6 (42) d Bulldogs 5.7 (37)
Daylesford: 2nd (2 wins, 0 losses)
Ballan: 12th (1 win, 0 losses)
Selection: Bulldogs
Three wins in the opening three rounds.
Daylesford dreamed about it, but knew it would be a major challenge.
Well, the Bulldogs are positioned to deliver on it against Ballan on their home patch.
If they fail to, they will be extremely disappointed after getting over Hepburn.
Daylesford will have to do it without two of their most experienced players though.
First-year recruit Cam Lee is set to miss up to 12 weeks with a broken collarbone and Aaron Smith has torn his groin.
Fortunately Lee does not require surgery.
Recruit Matthew Borzillo from St Bernards in the VAFA will make his debut for Daylesford, while tall utility Tom Conroy has forced his way back into the team.
Ballan has made an encouraging start, with plenty of good signs for new coach Harley Bongart.
The Blues did a reasonable job against Bungaree and they will give Daylesford a few headaches.
An upset is not out of the question, but it would be a huge effort.
CHANGES INCLUDE
DAYLESFORD
In: Matthew Borzillo, Tom Conroy
Out: Cam Lee, Aaron Smith
BALLAN
No change
PLAYERS TO WATCH
DAYLESFORD
Michael Cummings: the champion Bulldog is sure to be feeling a new lease of life with the team on the up.
Ben Jones: is already showing the form which made one of the best big men in the CHFL last season.
BALLAN
Jordan Lingard: tall showing good signs after moving from basketball.
Jack Jarvis: a youngster looking to take the next step this season.
At Waubra, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 10, 2023 - Roos 10.11 (71) drew with Crows 11,5 (71)
Waubra: 16th (0 wins, 2 losses)
Beaufort: 17th (o wins, 2 losses)
Selection: Crows
Here's their chance.
It is going to be a long year for these two and this is a rare chance to get a win.
Beaufort has had a few injury concerns over the opening two weeks, with Nathan Tuddenham (knee) the latest to be sidelined.
However, the Crows are nowhere near as unsettled as the Roos, which have made wholesale changes for a variety of reasons.
There are some important inclusions.
Coaches Trav Ford and Daniel Jones have seen some good signs in their losses, but sustaining the improvement is not easy.
Like any side down the ladder they flash in and out of games.
It will come down who can deliver for the longest periods.
CHANGES INCLUDE
WAUBRA
In: Brayden Morshead, Mitch Harrison (new - Wynnum QFA) Riley Petrascu, Taylor Hall, Jackson Kinna, Oliver Randall, Ben Wilson
Out: James Crebbin, Giovanni Ross, Lachlan McLeod, Harrison Bond, Andrew Fera, Jack Conroy, Alex Clark
BEAUFORT
In: Kyle Johannesen, Isaac Jantzen (debut)
Out: Nathan Tuddenham, Laurie Megne
PLAYERS TO WATCH
WAUBRA
Taylor Hall: important inclusion in a team with a lot of untried talent.
Darcy Jenkins: leader and long-time Roo who will find something extra with a chance to get on the board.
BEAUFORT
Mitch Jenkins: just the sort of game he might again have a big say in.
Josh McDermott: evergreen ruckman looking for play a
At Skipton, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 8, 2023 - Emus 5.8 (38) d Cats 4.4 (28)
Skipton: 7th (1 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
Newlyn: 4th (1 win, 1 draw, 0 losses)
Selection: Cats
Skipton and Newlyn will be out to flex their muscles a week after getting their first wins - the Emus off a bye and Cats off an abandoned match.
Each has put a focus on boosting goalkicking power and although it's extremely early the signs are positive through the likes of Matt Cullinan (Skipton), and Mitch Phelps and Kieran Collins (Newlyn).
What this will reveal is how strong the defences of the Emus and Cats are.
Each is going to be under constant pressure.
Skipton and Newlyn are in campaigns for a top four finish, so there is every chance they are fighting for the one position.
This makes an early season match-up like this all the more important as they strive to get an edge over one another ladder-wise.
Skipton will be without Andrew Pitson, who is unavailable, while Tom Nash has been forced out with rib soreness.
This is one of the matches of the round and there will be no punches pulled.
CHANGES INCLUDE
SKIPTON
In: Will Beever (new - Lismore-Derrinallum)
Out: Andrew Pitson
NEWLYN
In: Liam Gunn
Out: Tom Nash
PLAYERS TO WATCH
SKIPTON
Patrick Graham: the ruckman was a big improver last season and looking for him to kick on.
Ben Krol: an important defender with a big job to do.
NEWLYN
Sean Willmott: hard-running midfielder who will face a big assignment against the likes of Daniel Kilpatrick.
Jackson Starcevich: big defender who might get under the guard of rivals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.