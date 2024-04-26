The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Eskimo Joe embrace their sound - ready to tell their stories

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 26 2024 - 6:47pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get out your skinny jeans, paint your fingernails and get out some red wine - Eskimo Joe are in town. The Courier chatted with Stuart MacLeod, Kav Temperley and Joel Quartermain. Picture by Adam Trafford
Get out your skinny jeans, paint your fingernails and get out some red wine - Eskimo Joe are in town. The Courier chatted with Stuart MacLeod, Kav Temperley and Joel Quartermain. Picture by Adam Trafford

Iconic Australian rock band Eskimo Joe will be performing and sharing stories at Ballarat Civic Hall for their first stop on their regional tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.