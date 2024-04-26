SOCCER PREVIEW | City looks to keep up the momentum

Ballarat City v Whittlesea @ Whittlesea
Ballarat City will be chasing a fourth win from five starts when it travels to face Whittlesea in State League 1,
After a miraculous last second strike saw the club pick up the valuable away win at Geelong last weekend, the confidence will be high among the young side as they look to cement their position near the top of the ladder.
Whittlesea will provide another stern test on what is a smaller pitch than the one they train on at Morshead Park.
Like Ballarat City, this week's opposition has had a solid start to the year, having picking up eight points out of a possible 12 in the first four games. They boast the strongest attack in the competition to date, having compiled 13 goals from the four matches played for their two wins and two draws.
This week marks the third successive game where Ballarat City is on the road. They also have a big Dockerty Cup clash ahead of them this week against Green Gully.
Saturday's match is a night game at Whittlesea from 6pm.
Ballarat City v Mill Park @ Mill Park
It's also another road trip for the Ballarat City women who travel to face another round one winner in Mill Park.
City could not have been more impressive in its 2-1 first round result, holding off a desperate Brunswick Zebras in the second half to record a confidence-boosting win in their return to State League 1.
This week's clash against Mill Park won't be any easier with Mill Park having been impressive in a 4-1 win over Kings Domain to kick off their campaign last week.
All the damage in that game was done in the first half as Mill Park slammed home four goals, including a brace to Monica Caminiti. Ballarat City will need to be on its defensive game to repel what looks to be an outstanding attack.
The clash at Mill Park is at 3pm on Sunday.
Sebastopol Vikings v Laverton @ St Georges Reserve
After last week's shocker on the road, Sebastopol Vikings return home with a need to rebound fast, but it won't be easy, up against top-team Laverton.
The Vikings had been one of the form teams of the State League 3 competition until last week when it crashed down around them in a 5-1 defeat.
This week's match-up against Laverton will see how well they have recovered, with Laverton boasting a 3 wins and 1 draw record from its four games played as well as a competition-best attack with 13 goals scored so far this season.
The Vikings 5-1 loss to Altona North sees them with a 2-1-1 record from the four games played, but the goal difference took a big hit last weekend and saw them slump from third to eighth.
The round five match is at St Georges Reserve on Saturday afternoon from 3pm
Ballarat SC v ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria
Ballarat is back at home in round five of the State League 5 competition, up against ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria.
It's been a tough start to the season for Ballarat which finds itself near the bottom of the ladder with just one win from its first four games and a -10 goal difference. This week provides a great opportunity to pick up some valuable points with the opposition, ranked just one place on the ladder.
ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria went down 3-1 to Spring Hills last week, so both sides will be keen to get a score on the board this weekend.
Saturday's clash is at Trekardo Park from 3pm.
What looks to be the big improver of the Ballarat District Soccer Association, Victoria Park, faces a big test on the road this weekend when it travels to face Bacchus Marsh in round two.
Victoria Park was outstanding in a 3-1 win over Daylesford and Hepburn United in round one and would be confident of getting another three points on the board.
The other big winner of round one, Ballarat North United hits the road as well, to face Daylesford and Hepburn United as it looks to continue its great start to the year after a 7-0 win over Maryborough.
Other matches in round two include Ballarat versus Forest Rangers while Creswick hosted Maryborough on Friday night.
In the women's competition, Ballarat hosts Forest Rangers on Saturday night while Sunday matches are Creswick versus Vikings and Ballarat White at home to Victoria Park
