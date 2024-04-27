The best BFNL and CHFL/CHNL photos this weekend

Round three of the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League is here, and there's been some great action in the matches across the weekend.
Our photographers, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford, have been on the sidelines once again to capture the best snaps of the round.
On the agenda this weekend:
-BFNL - Melton South v Redan at Melton Recreation Reserve
-BFNL - Melton v North Ballarat at MacPherson Park, Melton
-CHFL / CHNL - Skipton v Newlyn at Skipton Recreation Reserve
The Courier, in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment, also live streamed the Buninyong v Hepburn clash at Buninyong Recreation Reserve. You can watch that match here.
Check out the gallery above, who can you spot this week?
