The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

James was never supposed to run again. A decade on he's set for a marathon

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 28 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's James Riley (right) had thought himself physically incapable of running after a multiple sclerosis diagnosis. His story inspired his Adelaide-based colleague Yvan Edouard to join him in the Ballarat Marathon. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat's James Riley (right) had thought himself physically incapable of running after a multiple sclerosis diagnosis. His story inspired his Adelaide-based colleague Yvan Edouard to join him in the Ballarat Marathon. Picture by Kate Healy

JAMES Riley had thought himself physically incapable of running again when diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.