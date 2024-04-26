'He was about wanting to improve Ballarat': former MP dies aged 91

Former Ballarat federal MP John Mildren OAM is being remembered as someone who tirelessly fought to improve the city after he died aged 91.
"First and foremost he was about wanting to improve Ballarat, and that was his absolute focus," current federal MP Catherine King said.
"He obviously thought very deeply about what sort of politician he wanted to be, that obviously showed in him winning in 1980, which was deemed a very hard thing to do."
Indeed, in winning the seat of Ballarat, Mr Mildren overturned 25 years of Liberal Party hegemony in the city.
He was then re-elected a further three times during a 10-year-stint representing Ballarat, and has been widely recognised as a mentor to the city's current crop of Labor MP's.
In 2015, when celebrating the 35th anniversary of his election win, Mr Mildren told The Courier it had been a "tremendously life changing experience".
During his time as a politician, Mr Mildren worked to secure funding for education and health services, and was part of the government which created Medicare.
"He would tell this story that people had come to him that were literally in floods of tears, because they couldn't get care for their babies because they missed out on the low income [health support] stream but couldn't afford to pay private health insurance," Ms King said.
"So he was very passionate about Medicare and what that did."
Outside of his political career, Mr Mildren also had a significant influence on Ballarat.
Prior to 1980, he was a longtime teacher at Ballarat College of Advanced Education (now Federation University), where he was head of the Department of School and Community.
Such was his influence at the university, Mr Mildren was later honoured by having a road named after him at the institution's Mount Helen campus.
After politics, Mr Mildren continued to serve Ballarat and was a Pinarc Disability Support board member, and advocated for dementia sufferers after the death of his wife Denise.
"He really spent and used his time both post and prior to politics just advocating and trying to improve life for people in our community," Ms King said.
"He could also always be found at L'espresso holding court and solving the problems of the world.
"I'm sure they will miss him dearly."
Mr Mildren is survived by his children and grandchildren.
