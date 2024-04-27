CHFL R3 selection update: experienced leader out of short-lived retirement

Retirement by an experienced leader has been short-lived in the Central Highlands Football League.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis returns to the field against Gordon in a grand final rematch at Wallace today (Saturday, April 27).
Challis retired after last season's grand final loss to Gordon - choosing to put all his focus into coaching in a non-playing capacity.
He has indicated the comeback will be brief - even as short as a once-off appearance.
Challis said the Tigers' depth was being tested, so he made the call.
His named did not appear in the Springbank team announced on Thursday night.
Key forward Zak Bozanich is among the players missing - being unavailable.
