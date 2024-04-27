The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

BFNL REVIEW | Bloods hold off surging Roosters in epic showdown

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 27 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braedan Kight booted five goals in his club's thrilling win over North Ballarat
Braedan Kight booted five goals in his club's thrilling win over North Ballarat

Melton has held off a determined North Ballarat in a pulsating contest, to record a six-point win in a match pitting two of the best teams in the competition against each other.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.