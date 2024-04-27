BFNL REVIEW | Bloods hold off surging Roosters in epic showdown

Melton has held off a determined North Ballarat in a pulsating contest, to record a six-point win in a match pitting two of the best teams in the competition against each other.
Braedan Kight continued his outstanding form in front of goal, booting five for the match as the Bloods held on 12.15 (87) to 12.9 (81).
The Bloods led for basically the entire match after kicking the first goals of the contest, but North Ballarat, as it showed last week against Darely, would not be denied when the going got tough.
Melton had plenty of chances to put the game away in the last quarter, but couldn't quite do it, booting 3.7 for the quarter, but they were able to hold on for a thrilling win, despite North never never going away.
Darley survived a last quarter score from Bacchus Marsh to hold for a 12-point win. The Devils led by 41 points at the last change, but the Cobras flew home and at various stages had a chance to pinch a most unlikely victory.
The Cobras kicked 5.6 in the last quarter as the peppered the goals, with Darley restricted to just 1.1 for the period, but fell short 12.9 (81) to 10.9 (69).
After last week's epic against North Ballarat, Darley never really got its game into gear and would be happy to have escaped from the contest with a narrow win.
Redan spoiled a big day for Melton South with a solid 53-point win, but it was a much improved Melton South that was the story of this match, producing their best performance in a number of years..
On a day when the Panthers celebrated victories in both the reserves and the under-19s, the latter for the first time in over 1700 days, the Panthers came to play, but Redan held its nerve, not being rattled by the opposition.
The Lions will be rapt to get away with the four points as they look to get back into the season after two tough losses to start the season.
Ballarat Swans took the points on Anzac Day with a big win over Lake Wendouree, 13.14 (92) to 2.10 (22).
East Ballarat hosts Sebastopol in Saturday night's final round three clash.
