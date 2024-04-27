CHFL R3 wrap: Burras, Wickers, Roos open accounts, Bulldogs march on | details

Hepburn, Creswick and Waubra have tasted success for the first time in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
Hepburn put its campaign back on track with a 63-point demolition of an undermanned Buninyong in their round three clash at Buninyong on Saturday.
The Burras came to life midway through the second quarter and then dominated the second half.
Izaac Grant played a starring role as a deep forward, kicking seven goals.
Joel Ottavi played a starring role for the Bombers with five majors.
Ottavi gave Buninyong the early control before the Hepburn midfield took control off the back off ruckman Sean Tighe and opportunities for the big Bomber dried up.
CRESWICK upset Rokewood-Corindhap by five points at Creswick.
The Grasshoppers jumped away with a five-goal first term, but then the Wickers found their feet.
Creswick kicked six goals in the second term to force the Grasshoppers to do all the chasing for the rest of the day.
WAUBRA finished by far the stronger to down Beaufort by 31 points at Waubra.
The Roos booted nine goals to five in the second half, with first-year player Alex Marro kicking four.
THESE results leave Springbank and Beaufort as the only teams without a win.
Gordon managed to hold out Springbank by 11 points in a tight grand final rematch at Wallace.
There was little between the arch-rivals all day, but the Eagles were just able to do enough.
Gordon is one of four unbeaten teams.
Bungaree and Daylesford are clear at the top of the table with three wins, Newlyn has two wins and the share points from an abandoned round one encounter and Gordon has two wins from as many outings after a round two bye.
Bungaree had a clear-cut 48-point win over Learmonth at Bungaree and Daylesford finished 61 points clear of Ballan at Daylesford.
James Lukich kicked six goals in his first appearance for the Demons.
Newlyn downed Skipton by 20 points at Skipton.
In the remaining game, Carngham-Linton defeated Dunnstown by 20 points at Dunnstown.
BUNGAREE 12 points , 250%
DAYLESFORD 12, 210.19
NEWLYN 204.84 10
GORDON 8 131.69 8
CARNGHAM-LINTON 8 113.04
LEARMONTH 8 106.75
BUNINYONG 6, 91.71
CLUNES 4, 103.36
Skipton 4, 98.77
Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 95.63
Dunnstown 4, 91.58
Hepburn 4, 90.48
Creswick 4, 78.7
Waubra 4, 65.32
Ballan 4, 53.04
Springbank 0, 77.93
Beaufort 0, 48.28
Daylesford 3.1 6.2 10.5 16.8 (104)
Ballan 1.1 2.4 3.6 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Daylesford: T.Lee 3, C.Molivas 3, S.O'Brien 2, M.Dean 2, J.Schroder 2, B.Jones 2, T.Hunt 2; Ballan: J.Jarvis 2, J.Fuller 1, K.Heafield 1, T.Van Leth 1, D.Clarke 1
BEST - Daylesford: A.Boyse, M.Dean, C.Molivas, T.Lee, B.Jones, T.Dean; Ballan: D.Nielsen, B.Colley, H.Bongart, L.Conlan, R.Bongart, A.Tanner
Creswick 2.2 8.3 11.4 12.9 (81)
Rokewood-Corindhap 5.1 6.4 9.8 11.10 (76)
GOALS: Creswick: not supplied; Rokewood-Corindhap: not supplied.
BEST - Creswick: J.Anagnostou, B.Dolan, M.Hottes, E.Henderson, G.Lovett, N.Pantzidis; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Rivett, R.Fisher, M.Lockyer, Z.Jenkins, G.Jolly
Waubra 2.5 7.6 12.6 16.9 (105)
Beaufort 2.3 6.3 9.7 11.8 (74)
GOALS - Waubra: A.Marro 4, B.Colligan 3, J.Kinna 3, D.Robertson 2, B.Wilson 1, T.Hall 1, D.Jenkins 1, O.Randall 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 5, R.Tuddenham 3, D.Wenn 2, F.Kellett 1
BEST - Waubra: B.Colligan, H.Roscoe, B.Wilson, T.Ford, S.Buck, M.Harrison; Beaufort: C.Mahony, D.Jones, J.McDermott, L.Cox, T.Haase, J.Appleton
Bungaree 2.4 8.7 14.8 16.10 (106)
Learmonth 4.1 5.2 6.4 9.4 (58)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 6, J.Mahar 3, T.Elliott 2, M.Comben 2, D.Murphy 1, J.Butler 1, B.Willian 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, C.Kimber 2, C.Andrews 2, J.Crilly 1, D.Anderson 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Simpson, M.Comben, A.Browning, D.Martin, J.Lukich, J.Butler; Learmonth: J.Crilly, C.Kimber, B.Powell, A.Hare, J.Findlay, N.Gittings
Newlyn 4.5 5.10 10.11 12.14 (86)
Skipton 4.4 5.7 5.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 4, L.Hoy 3, D.Fishwick 2, T.Carey 1, K.Prendergast 1, M.McGrath 1; Skipton: M.Cullinan 4, D.Phillips 1, A.Nestor 1, J.Maddock 1, T.Cullinan 1, J.McClure 1
BEST - Newlyn: S.Willmott, M.Tilley, C.Giampaolo, L.Hoy, M.McGrath, K.Collins; Skipton: J.Maddock, T.Cullinan, P.Graham, A.Nestor, N.Strangio, J.Wilson
Carngham-Linton 2.5 9.8 12.11 14.16 (100)
Dunnstown 5.0 7.1 9.4 12.8 (80)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: N.O'Brien 4, D.O'Brien 3, D.Wynd 1, J.Foley 1, K.Raven 1, B.Benson 1, J.Pound 1, T.Scoble 1, M.Picken 1; Dunnstown: N.Byrne 3, L.Hodgins 2, B.Whittaker 2, A.Murphy 1, T.Wardell 1, M.Henderson 1, L.Taylor 1, P.Tuddenham 1
BES - Carngham-Linton: N.O'Brien, T.Scoble, K.Raven, J.O'Brien, D.O'Brien, J.McMickan; Dunnstown: W.Henderson, P.Tuddenham, N.Byrne, J.Crone, P.Britt, B.Cracknell
Hepburn 2.4 7.10 12.13 20.15 (135)
Buninyong 3.2 7.2 8.5 11.6 (72)
GOALS - Hepburn: I.Grant 7, A.McKay 3, R.Ferraro 2, B.McKay 2, T.Brown 1, N.Johns 1, M.Banner 1, J.Blackburn 1, M.McKay 1, B.Pedretti 1; Buninyong: J.Ottavi 5, J.Coxall 3, J.Milgate 1, A.Domic 1, N.Shell 1
BEST - Hepburn: S.Tighe, W.Ward, I.Grant, T.Brown, H.Rodgers, M.McKay; Buninyong: J.Ottavi, J.Robertson, J.Rodgers, A.Ebery, A.Domic, L.Burbidge
Gordon 3.1 8.4 11.4 14.5 (89)
Springbank 2.4 7.6 9.9 11.12 (78)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 5, E.Muir 3, J.Gorman 2, M.Griffiths 1, F.Violi 1, Z.Ryan 1; Springbank: J.Wilson-Keir 2, B.Haintz 2, N.Gordon 1, A.Grace 1, P.Glanford 1, T.Finco 1, C.Quinlan 1, C.Ronan 1, K.Maher 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe, J.Clampit, Z.Ryan, E.Muir, L.Gunnell, E.Crackel; Springbank: B.Maher, P.Glanford, B.Haintz, F.Toose, J.Wilson-Keir, I.Pertzel
