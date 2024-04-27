The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

CHFL R3 wrap: Burras, Wickers, Roos open accounts, Bulldogs march on | details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 27 2024 - 6:46pm, first published 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aden Nestor (Skipton) is tackled by Liam Hoy (Newlyn) at Skipton on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Aden Nestor (Skipton) is tackled by Liam Hoy (Newlyn) at Skipton on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Hepburn, Creswick and Waubra have tasted success for the first time in the Central Highlands Football League this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.