BFNL NETBALL | Panthers pounce in battle of the big cats

Melton South has picked up its second win from three starts with a strong victory over Redan in A Grade netball, capping off big day for the club.
The Panthers were led brilliantly in the midcourt by wing defence Addison West while fellow midcourters Alyssa Dreaneen and Jade Fisher provided plenty of drive.
Under the net they were helped by an outstanding shooting performance from Akira McCormack who shots 40 goals from 48 attempts as the Panthers ran away to a 51-32 win.
North Ballarat got on the board for the first time this season with a solid victory over Melton.
Melton, who has shown plenty of good form in the first couple of rounds, pushing Sebastopol all the way in the previous round, had no answer to the North Ballarat shooting of last season's grand final best on court Maddy Selmon who shot 47 goals at 88 per cent accuracy.
With Poppy Douglass missing the match, Selman was backed up by Ebony Porter in goal attack with Porter herself going at 66 per cent accuracy, ensuring a strong win for the Roosters, 61-44.
Darley has set itself again as one of the teams to beat. Last week's one-goal win over North Ballarat was backed up by a comprehensive performance against Bacchus Marsh.
The Devils never let up in a blistering four-quarter performance, winning 86-9 as they linked up all over the court. In the goal circle, Ella Closter led the way with 43 goals.
But it was the midcourt turnovers that really made the different with Darley conceding just 29 shots at goal for the entire match, with Bacchus Marsh unable to find any rhythm with all three shooters going at less than 50 per cent.
The final match played on Saturday evening saw a 23-23 draw between East Point and Sebastopol. Both teams struggled to score in a match of stifling defence. It is the third close game Sebastopol has played this season after a two-goal win last week and a two-goal loss in the first round.
