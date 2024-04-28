CHFL R3 game-by-game review: Tighe ignites Hepburn back to life

Here's a match-by-match summary of round 3 in the Central Highlands Football League.
Hepburn is back.
The Burras produced the sort of performance expected of them for the first time this Central Highlands Football League season to dispense of Buninyong by 63 points at Buninyong on Saturday.
Ruckman Sean Tighe ignited the spark with Ricky Ferraro and Mitch McKay in the midfield, while Izaac Grant (seven goals) and Andy McKay (three goals) put the icing on the cake.
Missing a host of first choice players, the undermanned Bombers did not have the answers to a second half surge by Hepburn.
The Burras' running game was much, allowing Grant to find space all too easily.
The barrage started midway through the second quarter.
Buninyong was making the pace, with Joel Ottavi (five goals) too tall and strong in attack to have the Bombers 14 points in front.
Against the trend, Hepburn flicked a switch and with Tighe doing as he liked at centre bounces the Burras were away.
They kicked six of the next seven goals and there was no coming back for Buninyong.
The harder the Bombers tried, the more Hepburn hurt them in transition.
Hepburn kicked 13 goals to four after half-time, with the game in its keeping by the end of the third quarter.
Jack Robertson and Jarrod Rodgers toiled hard in defence for Buninyong, but they were unable to stop the hit-up leads of Grant.
This was the first time Hepburn had left Grant as a deep forward all day and it looks like being the way to go.
Hepburn joint coach Shane Fisher said getting the upperhand through the work of Tighe and resulting hard-running and spread had been the key to getting control.
"All of a sudden we started linking up and made a charge."
He said a smaller forward line gave Buninyong problems and this had opened up opportunities.
Fisher said a close look at and re-assessment of the way the Burras had been playing in the previous weeks had led to a major shift.
"It's very positive to come away with a win - particularly the way we achieved it."
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said the first half had gone well, but once Hepburn's midfield took control they could not be stopped.
"They were dominant. We couldn't find a way to stop them."
O'Loughlin was full of praise for Ottavi.
"He works so hard. He's quite a presence."
O'Loughlin said playing against a Hepburn in full flight would be a good learning experience for the youngsters and less-experienced.
He said one big plus had been Buninyong getting through the game without adding to its injury list.
Izaac Grant finished the game on interchange after receiving a heavy knock in the last quarter, but Fisher indicate the star forward had pulled up okay.
Hepburn 2.4 7.10 12.13 20.15 (135)
Buninyong 3.2 7.2 8.5 11.6 (72)
GOALS - Hepburn: I.Grant 7, A.McKay 3, R.Ferraro 2, B.Mckay 2, T.Brown 1, N.Johns 1, M.Banner 1, J.Blackburn 1, M.Mckay 1, B.Pedretti 1; Buninyong: J.Ottavi 5, J.Coxall 3, J.Milgate 1, A.Domic 1, N.Shell 1
BEST - Hepburn: S.Tighe, W.Ward, I.Grant, T.Brown, H.Rodgers, M.Mckay; Buninyong: J.Ottavi, J.Robertson, J.Rodgers, A.Ebery, A.Domic, L.Burbidge
BUNGAREE has given Learmonth plenty to think about.
The Demons made it three wins from three outings with a commanding 48 point-win over the Lakies at Bungaree.
As it did for a large part of last season, Bungaree sits on top of the ladder.
Learmonth had the better of the first term, but Bungaree turned that around with a six-goal second quarter and did not look back with a repeat dose in the third to put the match out of the reach of Learmonth.
James Lukich did not take long to find his feet, showing his class as a permanent forward with six goals for the Demons in his first appearance of the season.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the priority at this time of the season was banking wins and the Demons were achieving this.
Bungaree 2.4 8.7 14.8 16.10 (106)
Learmonth 4.1 5.2 6.4 9.4 (58)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 6, J.Mahar 3, T.Elliott 2, M.Comben 2, D.Murphy 1, J.Butler 1, B.Willian 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, C.Kimber 2, C.A
ndrews 2, J.Crilly 1, D.Anderson 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Simpson, M.Comben, A.Browning, D.Martin, J.Lukich, J.Butler; Learmonth: J.Crilly, C.Kimber, B.Powell, A.Hare, J.Findlay, N.Gittings
Newlyn denied Skipton by 20 points at Skipton and like most games across the competition needed just one quarter to make the difference in an otherwise close contest.
The Cats broke away with five goals to none in the third stanza to established a 31-point break and that was the match-winner.
Kieran Collins (four goals) was again a force up forward, while the hard attack on the ball by Sean Willmott and Marcus Tilley was also telling.
Skipton finished hard despite losing Josh Webster (hamstring), Declan Phillips (soreness) and Daniel Kilpatrick (broken arm), but could not get its hands on the football enough after looming large in the last term.
Newlyn coach Jarrett Giampaolo said denying the Emus the football at a vital time had been important.
He said this had been the test the Cats had needed, giving them their best guide yet as to how they were progressing.
Jackson Starcevich left the field with an ankle issue, but Giampaolo expects him to be fit to face Clunes next round.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell was pleased with the way his players stuck to the task and fought back after Newlyn got its tails up in the third term, but acknowledged the injury left them with nothing in the tank late.
"We ran out of legs and time."
Newlyn 4.5 5.10 10.11 12.14 (86)
Skipton 4.4 5.7 5.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 4, L.Hoy 3, D.Fishwick 2, T.Carey 1, K.Prendergast 1, M.McGrath 1; Skipton: M.Cullinan 4, D.Phillips 1, A.Nestor 1, J.Maddock 1, T.Cullinan 1, J.McClure 1
BEST - Newlyn: S.Willmott, M.Tilley, C.Giampaolo, L.Hoy, M.McGrath, K.Collins; Skipton: J.Maddock, T.Cullinan, P.Graham, A.Nestor, N.Strangio, J.Wilson
GORDON staved off arch-rival Springbank by 11 points at Wallace.
The Eagles did just enough, with veteran tall Brendan Sutcliffe a match-winner with five majors.
While Gordon is unbeaten, Springbank is still to taste success.
The Tigers were not too far away, with coach Andrew Challis saying they are not far away from getting their season going.
"We did enough," Gordon coach Brenton Payne said.
"They kept coming at us. We were under siege (in the third quarter).
"We showed composure and found a way."
Payne said Gordon's line-up was a view to the future for the Eagles, being one of the youngest teams they had fielded on sometime.
Harry Biggs was a withdrawal from the selected side, allowing Lachlan Payne to make his debut with Gordon after a few years out of the game.
Challis said the Tigers were not finishiong off their work as they needed to.
He believes that like its round one loss to Rokewood-Corindhap, Springbank had its chances and with better execution could have won.
"They took their opportunities, we didn't."
Challis said the Tigers had moved the ball as well as as it had so far this season and hopefully as players returned winning form would return.
Youngster Archie Gayle looks like missing a few weeks with a shoulder issue, while important midfielder withdrew from the selected team.
Challis hopes to get back a number of players after next round's bye.
Gordon 3.1 8.4 11.4 14.5 (89)
Springbank 2.4 7.6 9.9 11.12 (78)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 5, E.Muir 3, J.Gorman 2, M.Griffiths 1, F.Violi 1, Z.Ryan 1; Springbank: J.Wilson-Keir 2, B.Haintz 2, N.Gordon 1, A.Grace 1, P.Glanford 1, T.Finco 1, C.Quinlan 1, C.Ronan 1, K.Maher 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe, J.Clampit, Z.Ryan, E.Muir, L.Gunnell, E.Crackel; Springbank: B.Maher, P.Glanford, B.Haintz, F.Toose, J.Wilson-Keir, I.Pertzel
DAYLESFORD remains unbeaten to sit second on the ladder.
The Bulldogs on their winning way against Ballan at Daylesford - taking the honours by an emphatic 61 points.
Trent Lee and Chris Molivas led a spread of seven goalkickers with three apiece.
Daylesford 3.1 6.2 10.5 16.8 (104)
Ballan 1.1 2.4 3.6 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Daylesford: T.Lee 3, C.Molivas 3, S.O'Brien 2, M.Dean 2, J.Schroder 2, B.Jones 2, T.Hunt 2; Ballan: J.Jarvis 2, J.Fuller 1, K.Heafield 1, T.Van Leth 1, D.Clarke 1
BEST - Daylesford: A.Boyse, M.Dean, C.Molivas, T.Lee, B.Jones, T.Dean; Ballan: D.Nielsen, B.Colley, H.Bongart, L.Conlan, R.Bongart, A.Tanner
CARNGHAM-LINTON has left no doubt it fairly on track to play finals again after dispensing of Dunnstown by 20 points at Dunnstown.
What makes the outcome even more convincing is that the Saints fell well short against the Towners last season.
Nick O'Brien again showed his class, kicking four goals and leading the way for Carngham-Linton.
Tyson Scoble also spun his magic, while Kynan Raven and Justin O'Brien continued their strong starts to the season.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said it had been import to earn back respect against Dunnstown after being held goalless by the Towners last season.
He said one of the most pleasing aspects of the performance was the way the workload had spread across the team.
Clayton said the Saints' more experienced players were getting the younger players into the game.
He said the season was coming together nicely.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said Carngham-Linton was simply too good.
He said the Towners had been beaten at ground level and on the spread.
Wilkins said Dunnstown was still a chance in the last quarter, but did not take its chance.
"We had a few good looks (at goal), but couldn't convert.
As well as losing, Dunnstown did not come out of the match well on the injury front with Brad Whittaker (calf) and Austin Murphy (hamstring soreness).
In addition, Flynn Stevenson did not play and Kain Dickson was a late out with a broken finger.
Carngham-Linton 2.5 9.8 12.11 14.16 (100)
Dunnstown 5.0 7.1 9.4 12.8 (80)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: N.O'Brien 4, D.O'Brien 3, D.Wynd 1, J.Foley 1, K.Raven 1, B.Benson 1, J.Pound 1, T.Scoble 1, M.Picken 1; Dunnstown: N.Byrne 3, L.Hodgins 2, B.Whittaker 2, A.Murphy 1, T.Wardell 1, M.Henderson 1, L.Taylor 1, P.Tuddenham 1
BES - Carngham-Linton: N.O'Brien, T.Scoble, K.Raven, J.O'Brien, D.O'Brien, J.McMickan; Dunnstown: W.Henderson, P.Tuddenham, N.Byrne, J.Crone, P.Britt, B.Cracknell
CRESWICK had a breakthrough win over Rokewood-Corindhap at Creswick.
The Grasshoppers snapped at Wickers' heels right to the line, but fell five points short.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said it well deserved, with the Wickers putting together a sustained effort.
While it was day of celebration for Creswick, the Grasshoppers are counting cost.
Not only did they miss out on the premiership points, they lost key forward Caius Barrenger (knee) and number midfielder Matt Aikman (broken finger) to long-term injuries.
Borchers said it had been Creswick's first genuine four-quarter performance in his two seasons at the helm.
He said he was impressed with the way the Wickers had reined in Rokewood-Coriondhap in the second quarter and then refused to give up the lead.
"We knew they'd come back at us, but we found found the answers."
Borchers said Creswick gone into the first block of three games for the season aiming to get at least one win and this had been achieved.
Rokewood-Corindhap coach Shaune Moloney said while not helped by the injuries to two of its most important players, a lack of discipline had proved costly - gifting the home team "four or five" goals with 50m penalties.
"We had control (early), they took that from us and then we didn't help ourselves."
He said the loss really put the Grasshoppers under the pump.
"It's in our hands."
Creswick 2.2 8.3 11.4 12.9 (81)
Rokewood-Corindhap 5.1 6.4 9.8 11.10 (76)
GOALS: Creswick: not supplied; Rokewood-Corindhap: not supplied.
BEST - Creswick: J.Anagnostou, B.Dolan, M.Hottes, E.Henderson, G.Lovett, N.Pantzidis; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Rivett, R.Fisher, M.Lockyer, Z.Jenkins, G.Jolly
WAUBRA chalked up its first win in from of a home crowd.
The Roos stepped on the gas in the second half to go away by 31 points over Beaufort.
This leaves the Crows as one of just two teams without a win.
The performance already has Waubra on par with last season, when it managed one win.
It was a break-out performance for Alex Marro (four goals), who has only returned to the game for the first time in almost a decade.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said it was great to get a win early in the season.
"It's frees us up. Takes some pressure off."
He said it reinforced the faith in the team's system.
Ford said it was satisfying to see the Roos run away to a convincing margin.
Waubra 2.5 7.6 12.6 16.9 (105)
Beaufort 2.3 6.3 9.7 11.8 (74)
GOALS - Waubra: A.Marro 4, B.Colligan 3, J.Kinna 3, D.Robertson 2, B.Wilson 1, T.Hall 1, D.Jenkins 1, O.Randall 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 5, R.Tuddenham 3, D.Wenn 2, F.Kellett 1
BEST - Waubra: B.Colligan, H.Roscoe, B.Wilson, T.Ford, S.Buck, M.Harrison; Beaufort: C.Mahony, D.Jones, J.McDermott, L.Cox, T.Haase, J.Appleton
