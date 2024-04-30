ROUND 3 BFNL VOTES | Bewley out in front, but Cobras ruck making his move

Darley's Brett Bewley has skipped out in front in The Courier's BFNL player of the year award after picking up three votes in the Devils win over Bacchus Marsh on Saturay.
But it was a big Bacchus Marsh ruckman who stole the show, with Luke Goetz finishing with 71 hitouts to earn the five votes on the day.
Ballarat's Paddy Simpson continued his outstanding start to the season, polling in his third straight game in the Swans' big win over Lake Wendouree.
It was a five-vote performance in a losing side to North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne, while Sam Darley's 53 possession game saw him take the five votes, despite his team's loss to Redan.
Jackson Merrett had a huge impact in his first game of the season for East Point, collecting top votes in the win over Sebastopol.
BALLARAT v LAKE WENDOUREE
5 - Lewis Rinaldi (Ballarat)
4 - Luke Gray (Ballarat)
3 - Paddy Simpson (Ballarat)
2 - Tristan Maple (Ballarat)
1 - Rhys Perry (Ballarat)
DARLEY v BACCHUS MARSH
5 - Luke Goetz (Bacchus Marsh)
4 - Tyson Shea (Bacchus Marsh)
3 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
2 - Matt Denham (Darley)
1 - Luther Baker (Darley)
MELTON v NORTH BALLARAT
5 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
4 - Jaycob Hickey (Melton)
3 - Brock Leonard (North Ballarat)
2 - Adrian Monitto (Melton)
1 - Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
MELTON SOUTH v REDAN
5 - Sam Darley (Melton South)
4 - Lachlan George (Redan)
3 - Grant Bell (Redan)
2 - Khy Jess (Redan)
1 - Cody Chapman (Melton South)
EAST POINT v SEBASTOPOL
5 - Jackson Merrett (East Point)
4 - Mickitja Rotumah-Onus (East Point)
3 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
2 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
1 - Jordan Taylor (East Point)
LEADERBOARD
13 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
10 - Luke Goetz (Bacchus Marsh)
10 - Jack Walker (Melton)
10 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
9 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
9 - Lewis Rinaldi (Ballarat)
9 - Paddy Simpson (Ballarat)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.