BFNL STATS | Simpson's strong start for Swans, Panthers AFL star breaks 50 touches on debut

The Swans were all over Lake Wendouree in Thursday's Anzac Day clash, only conceding two goals deep into the last quarter and the stats back it up with Ballarat dominant all across the ground.
Statistics provided by Premier Data show Ballarat finishing the contest with 430 total disposals to Lake Wendouree's 249, while they also won contested possessions 169 to 127 and took more than double the amount of marks throughout the day.
Lake Wendouree did win the tackles overall 56-38, but with so little of the ball they were always fighting an uphill battle.
Individually, Swans players filled the top seven positions on the disposal count, with Luke Gray's 34 touches, six tackles and four clearances leading the way.
Lake Wendouree's best was Michael Porter with 26 possessions and 118 rankings points.
BALLARAT STATS
LAKE WENDOUREE STATS
Melton held on for a thrilling six-point win over North Ballarat, but statistics showed they had a lot more of the ball, finishing with 373 disposals to North Ballarat's 217.
One area the Roosters will be happy about is their contested possessions winning the count 151 to 146.
The stats were pretty even across the board with Melton's Adrian Monitto having the ball on a string with 39 touches and 11 marks. Riley Polkinghorne was the best for Melton with 31 possessions and 11 clearances. Brock Leonard was another to have a big day out with 29 possessions which inlcuded 16 contested.
Four goals from Melton's Braedan Kight saw him finish with 98 ranking points.
MELTON
NORTH BALLARAT
Brett Bewley has some competition for the most possessions in a game this season after Melton South debutant Sam Darley racked up 53 touches in a remarkable performance against Redan.
Darley finished with 187 ranking points, finishing with 37 kicks, 16 handpasses eight marks and a goal in an incredible first outing for his club.
The former Richmond VFL captain was everywhere, but he had to do a lot of the work as not many of his teammates got a lot of the ball.
Redan's Lachlan George was enormous for his team with 31 possessions, 23 of which were contested. He also had 14 clearances on the day as well as kicking two goals.
Grant Bell was also outstanding, continuing his excellent start to the year in front of the goals finishing with five majors while Khy Jess was another to impress for the Lions with 17 contested possessions in his 28 touches..
MELTON SOUTH STATS
REDAN STATS
It was the East Point midfield that proved too strong for Sebastopol on Saturday night with the in-and-under game of Mickitja Rotumah-Onus a highlight in dewy conditions.
The return of Jackson Merrett also was a luxury for the Kangaroos as he was able to patrol the half back line, finishing the game with 38 possessions and 11 marks.
Possession wise it was a domination for East Point across the game winning all major categories including contested possession 190 to 148.
Sebastopol did win the tackle count and created more spoiils, but the Burra needs to get their hands on the ball more if they want to push into finals calculations.
EAST POINT STATS
SEBASTOPOL STATS
DARLEY v BACCHUS MARSH
It was another big game from Darley midfield dynamo Brett Bewley with 33 possessions in his side's narrow victory over Bacchus Marsh.
But it was a Cobra who took the honours on the day, with ruck Luke Goetz picking up 193 ranking points for his game which included 12 clearance and a goal and a phenomenal 71 hits outs, yes, that is not a typo, 71!
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield would be happy with his team's endeavour to fight back from 40 points down. The Cobras actually ended the day with more kicks, but Darley's run and gun saw the Devils finish with a heap more handballs.
Matt Denham had a big day out for Darley with 30 disposals while Tyson Shea was impressive for the Cobras with 23 disposals, 17 of which were contested with 13 clearances.
