Maher's jumps superstar ready for Brierly challenge

BALLARAT-based Stern Idol will lead a huge contingent of runners from the Ciaron Maher stable when he attempts to win Tuesday's Brierly Steeplechase at the traditional opening day of the Warrnambool Racing Carnival.
The champion jumper is one of two Ballarat-trained runners that will race in the feature 3450m steeplechase alongside the Henry Dwyer-trained Riding High
Maher has dominated the Warrnambool jumps carnival in recent years. He has already won the Brierly Steeplechase on four occasions and he will be represented by the most dashing jumper in the land this tiem around.
Maher has been successful in the past three Grand Annual Steeplechase and has trained a record seven winners of the event with last year's winner Rockstar Ronnie back to defend his title in Thursday's feature..
Stern Idol is in the best form of his career according to assistant trainer Declan Maher in the lead-up to his appearance in the Brierly.
Maher, who runs the jumping arm of his brother's stable told racing.com the Brierly was the race Stern Idol had been aimed at.
"We are probably not going to back him up in the Grand Annual but the acceptances are the day before the Brierly so it's a possibility he will be accepted for it in case he pulls up really well as he's a sound horse," Declan said.
Maher said although Stern Idol only won by two-and-a half-lengths and not his trademark 20 lengths at Pakenham, there was a lot of merit in the win.
"He went three seconds faster than he had ever gone at Pakenham. He didn't win by a lot but he went out and got the job done. He's bounced through the run," he said.
Maher said that win demonstrated how Stern Idol was maturing with racing.
Maher said Rockstar Ronnie was heading into the Grand Annual Steeplechase in the same condition as last year.
"Timing wise it's like he knows what's coming up as his last two weeks he's really come on," he said.
"It looks like being a similar race to last year and he loves the wet and Chris (McCarthy) knows the horse really well.
"He loves the course; he trialled well there last week and he's fit and ready to go."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.