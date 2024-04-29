The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

LET THE DEBATE BEGIN | Who are Ballarat's greatest bowlers this century?

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 29 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The GOAT (greatest of all time) has been crowned, with Ray Laycock named skipper of the Ballarat bowls team of the quarter century. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The GOAT (greatest of all time) has been crowned, with Ray Laycock named skipper of the Ballarat bowls team of the quarter century. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat has been blessed with a number of top bowlers across the first 25 seasons of this century, but who are the greatest 25 we've seen?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.