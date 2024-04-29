LET THE DEBATE BEGIN | Who are Ballarat's greatest bowlers this century?

Ballarat has been blessed with a number of top bowlers across the first 25 seasons of this century, but who are the greatest 25 we've seen?
From state and Commonwealth Games representatives to some of the rising stars of the game, the Ballarat region has seen hundreds of top level players who have all made their mark on the game
A panel of bowls luminaries had plenty to discuss when they sat down to go through the best players Ballarat has seen in that time, and while we're told there were no arguments, there were some fierce debates as the panel worked through the best of the best.
Selection committee co-ordinator Paul Ryan said there were plenty of players that can justifiably feel aggrieved to have missed the list, such was the quality of the selection.
"It really was a great exercise to go through," he said. "We did an awful lot of homework, working out who had been champion of champion, who had represented the state, who had gone onto Commonwealth Games.
"We had a lot of great discussions about the players and there were plenty that were very unlucky to miss out."
The selection panel also named its All-Star rinks with the top four players being named.
Creswick legend Ray Laycock has been named skipper of the men's rink, alongside Brett Mahoney (Webbcona) as lead, Jarrod Fleming (Ballarat) as second, and Matt Flapper (Central Wendouree) as third.
In the women's top 25, Central Wendouree's Joy Adams was named as skipper, with Lyn Maple also from Centrral Wendouree as lead, Jenny Harman of City Oval as second and Marie Russell of Avenue as third.
Rob Baker (Sebastopol)
Greg Brown (Sebastopol)
Steve Britt (Victoria)
Jarrod Burt (Central Wendouree)
Barry Clark (Victoria)
Shaun Clark (Victoria)
Brenton Coad (Victoria)
Aaron Cook (Webbcona)
Matt Flapper (Central Wendouree)
Jarrod Fleming (Ballarat)
Craig Ford (Victoria)
Bob Frika (Mount Xavier)
Neville Jenkins (Victoria)
Col Johnson (Central Wendouree)
Ray Laycock (Creswick)
Wes Lennecke (Learmonth)
Brett Mahoney (Webbcona)
Ben McArthur (Webbcona)
Chris McDonald (Mount Xavier)
Len Park (Ballarat)
Scott Roberts (Sebastopol)
Bill Seamons (Sebastopol)
Ian Warner (Sebastopol)
Aaron Wood (Linton)
Noel Verlinden (Victoria)
Lead - Brett Mahoney (excellent draw bowler)
2nd - Jarrod Fleming (Can play all the shots)
3rd - Matt Flapper (State and Commonwealth Games All Star)
Skip - Ray Laycock (The GOAT)
Joy Adams (Central Wendouree)
Rhonda Armstrong (Smeaton)
Jo Best (Daylesford)
Marilyn Blake (Central Wendouree)
Sarah Braybrook (Webbcona)
Pam Collins (Central Wendouree)
Anne Draffen (Ballan)
Kaye Geddes (Central Wendouree)
Glad Gullock (Webbcona)
Jenny Harman (City Oval)
Tania Hearn (Daylesford)
Heather Hopkinson (Central Wendouree)
Beth Huntley (Creswick)
Elizabeth Kierce (City Oval)
Val Lamb (Victoria)
Pat Loader (Learmonth)
Lyn Maple (Central Wendouree)
Joyce Marendaz (Central Wendouree)
Leah McArthur (Webbcona)
Joyce Mitchell (Central Wendouree)
Julie Nimmo (Central Wendouree)
Marie Russell (Avenue)
Betty Sanders (Webbcona)
Jenny Shepherd (Webbcona)
Michelle Tait (BMS)
Lead - Lyn Maple (Top draw bowler)
2nd - Jenny Harman (Could play all the shots)
3rd - Marie Russell (Excellent draw/drive and reading the head)
Skip - Joy Adams (The GOAT)
