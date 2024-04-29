The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Woman 'lucky she's not dead' after crashing while three times over the limit

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated April 29 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman with a blood alcohol reading of 0.177 crashed her car in Sebastopol on November 4, 2023. Picture by Adam Trafford
A woman with a blood alcohol reading of 0.177 crashed her car in Sebastopol on November 4, 2023. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Ballarat woman has been described as lucky to be alive after she flipped her car onto its side while intoxicated by a mix of drugs and alcohol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.