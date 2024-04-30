The Courier
Why a Ballarat school crossing supervisor will hang with some famous faces

By Michelle Smith
April 30 2024 - 5:10pm
Ballarat artist Araceli Zumaglini, who immigrated from Spain to Ballarat 13 years ago, is entering the prestigious Archibald Prize with a portrait of unsung local hero Lois Block the crossing supervisor at Black Hill Primary School. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Paintings entered into the prestigious Archibald Prize usually feature famous Australian faces, but this year there will be a painting featuring a face familiar to some in Ballarat but not all.

Michelle Smith

